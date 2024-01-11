Open Extended Reactions

Michigan star junior linebacker Junior Colson told ESPN he is leaving school early for the NFL draft.

Colson is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound linebacker who'll bring elite speed and high-end productivity into this year's draft class. Rated as the No. 3 linebacker by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and the No. 2 linebacker by ESPN's Field Yates, Colson projects as a top-50 pick, according to NFL scouts.

"Just to be able to finish it off strong and go out on a strong note," Colson told ESPN in a phone interview. "I've been talking to family and my coaches the last few weeks about it. I feel it's time. I've played a lot of college football and showed what I could do at a high level. I feel like it's the right time and opportunity for a little kid from Haiti to go out."

Colson, a third-year junior, finished with a team-leading 95 tackles this season, 30 more than the next-closest Wolverine. He won the Lott Award for contributions on and off the field and is a rare three-year contributor who started in the College Football Playoff all three seasons, including against Georgia as a true freshman.

Colson finished his career with a dynamic flourish, as he had a team-high 11 tackles against Ohio State, 10 tackles in the Rose Bowl against Alabama and six in the Wolverines' national title win over Washington.

Colson will be in competition for the top linebacker picked in the draft and said he's excited to showcase his speed in the pre-draft process, as he's expected to run somewhere in the 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash.

Colson won the award for Michigan's toughest player, playing essentially the final two months of the season with a wrap on his hand that he broke against Purdue on Nov. 4. He did not come out of the game after suffering the injury.

As for other traits he'll bring to the NFL, Colson mentioned speed, coverage ability and versatility as hallmarks.

"Just to be able to go out there and show that I'm that true sideline-to-sideline linebacker," he said. "I do have every tool in the box -- a big wingspan and everything that a team is looking for.

"I do see myself as the best backer in this draft."

Colson said he's spent the days after the national title game grasping significance of the victory, all while heading to Dallas to begin training. He will return to Ann Arbor for the parade Saturday.

"I've truly just been processing it," Colson said. "Just a true processing that we truly just won the national championship. You never truly understand how great it would feel, being able to win and go out and do that. It's amazing. It's on a whole different level."

For Colson personally, the step to the NFL draft marks another impressive life milestone in a remarkable journey. He was born in Haiti and adopted from an orphanage at age 9, when he moved to the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

Considering his humble beginnings, Colson has cherished every opportunity and is relishing this next step.

"Oh huge, huge," he said. "Being form a third-world country, every opportunity that I've gotten, it has been special. I've been blessed beyond belief in everything that I do. I'm so blessed. A lot of people in my shoes never get to this point. Being here at this moment and stage in my life is just phenomenal."

Colson thanked his family for their support, including his parents, Steve and Melanie Colson.

"I have a huge appreciation and love for them," he said. "They are my parents, they are my people. They've been with me every step of this journey. They've been my biggest supporters. I'm happy to share this moment and this opportunity with them."

Colson said he's appreciative of his three seasons at Michigan and all the staff did for him.

"I think M was able to turn me from a little kid from Nashville, Tennessee, to become a household name," he said. "They helped turn me into a gentleman, and a man my parents would be proud of."