Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who started games at both Arizona and Washington State, is set to transfer to Texas State for the 2024 season.

De Laura announced his decision on social media. He will join a Texas State team that ranked 11th nationally in scoring this past season and returns starter TJ Finley, who previously played at both LSU and Auburn.

De Laura, who is from Honolulu, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 28, well before Arizona coach Jedd Fisch left to take the same role at Washington. He started for Fisch at Arizona throughout the 2022 season, recording the third-highest passing yards total in team history (3,685) and the sixth-highest touchdown passes total (25). De Laura opened the 2023 season as Arizona's starter but suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against Stanford.

Freshman Noah Fifita replaced de Laura and helped Arizona to a 10-3 record and No. 11 finish in the AP Poll.

De Laura came to Arizona from Washington State, where he earned Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year honors in 2021, and passed for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns while helping the team to an Alamo Bowl appearance.

He has 8,489 career passing yards with 63 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and 12 rushing touchdowns.