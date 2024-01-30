Big 12 unveils 16-team 2024 football schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Big 12's new-look, 16-team schedule was announced on Tuesday with the integration of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as well as the return of Colorado into the league.

The Big 12 said in November that this schedule, featuring nine conference games, prioritizes geography, historic matchups and rivalries. The Big 12 joins the Big Ten in continuing to play nine conference games. The SEC and ACC both have adopted an eight-game league schedule for 2024.

BYU will travel to Utah on Nov. 9, the first time since 2010 that a rivalry that has been played 101 times will be a conference game. The two last met in 2021.

The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024

Arizona will host Arizona State on Nov. 30 for the Territorial Cup, a rivalry since 1899, and Baylor will play at Houston on Nov. 30 for the first time since 1995 when they were both Southwest Conference members. The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State will be on Oct. 26.

The first conference matchup will be in Fort Worth on Sept. 14 when UCF visits TCU, kicking off the 29th season of the league, but the first without Texas or Oklahoma. While the schedule has been decided for weeks, several games have yet to be determined whether they'll play on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Two games have been confirmed for the Friday after Thanksgiving: Oklahoma State at Colorado and Utah at UCF. Two games featuring new conference opponents -- Baylor and Utah on Sept. 7 and Arizona at Kansas State on the weekend of Sept. 14 -- are considered nonconference matchups since they were previously scheduled.

Television selections for the first three weeks of the season will be made by ESPN and Fox this summer and will be announced accordingly.

The league's championship will be on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.