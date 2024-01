Big 12 football schedule release 2024

Open Extended Reactions

The Big 12 football schedule for 2024 is here.

With the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, the conference now stands at 16 members. Each team will play nine conference games this season and have two bye weeks.

Games will begin Aug. 29, and the conference championship game will take place on Dec. 7.

Check out the full schedules for each Big 12 school:

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Northern Arizona

Week 3: Sept. 13 or 14 at Kansas State

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: Sept. 28 at Utah

Week 6: Oct. 5 vs. Texas Tech

Week 7: Oct. 12 at BYU

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. Colorado

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. West Virginia

Week 10: Nov. 2 at UCF

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 14, 15 or 16 vs. Houston

Week 13: Nov. 23 at TCU

Week 14: Nov. 30 vs. Arizona State

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Texas State

Week 4: Sept. 21 at Texas Tech

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 5 vs. Kansas

Week 7: Oct. 11 or 12 vs. Utah

Week 8: Oct. 19 at Cincinnati

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Week 11: Nov. 9 vs. UCF

Week 12: Nov. 16 at Kansas State

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. BYU

Week 14: Nov. 30 at Arizona

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Tarleton State

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Utah

Week 3: Sept. 14 vs. Air Force

Week 4: Sept. 21 at Colorado

Week 5: Sept. 28 vs. BYU

Week 6: Oct. 5 at Iowa State

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 19 at Texas Tech

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 10: Nov. 2 vs. TCU

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 16 at West Virginia

Week 13: Nov. 23 at Houston

Week 14: Nov. 30 vs. Kansas

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Southern Illinois

Week 2: Sept. 6 at SMU

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Wyoming

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Kansas State

Week 5: Sept. 28 at Baylor

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 12 vs. Arizona

Week 8: Oct. 18 or 19 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 9: Oct. 26 at UCF

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 9 at Utah

Week 12: Nov. 16 vs. Kansas

Week 13: Nov. 23 at Arizona State

Week 14: Nov. 30 vs. Houston

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Towson

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Miami (OH)

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Houston

Week 5: Sept. 28 at Texas Tech

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 12 at UCF

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. Arizona State

Week 9: Oct. 26 at Colorado

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 7, 8 or 9 vs. West Virginia

Week 12: Nov. 16 at Iowa State

Week 13: Nov. 23 at Kansas State

Week 14: Nov. 30 vs. TCU

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. ND State

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Nebraska

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Colorado State

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Baylor

Week 5: Sept. 28 at UCF

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State

Week 8: Oct. 19 at Arizona

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 9 at Texas Tech

Week 12: Nov. 16 vs. Utah

Week 13: Nov. 23 at Kansas

Week 14: Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. UNLV

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Oklahoma

Week 3: Sept. 14 vs. Rice

Week 4: Sept. 21 at Cincinnati

Week 5: Sept. 28 vs. Iowa State

Week 6: Oct. 5 at TCU

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 19 at Kanas

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. Utah

Week 10: Nov. 2 vs. Kansas State

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 14, 15 or 16 at Arizona

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. Baylor

Week 14: Nov. 30 at BYU

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Iowa

Week 3: BYE

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas State

Week 5: Sept. 28 at Houston

Week 6: Oct. 5 vs. Baylor

Week 7: Oct. 12 at West Virginia

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. UCF

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 2 vs. Texas Tech

Week 11: Nov. 9 at Kansas

Week 12: Nov. 16 vs. Cincinnati

Week 13: Nov. 23 at Utah

Week 14: Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State

Week 1: Aug. 29 vs. Lindenwood

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Illinois

Week 3: Sept. 14 vs. UNLV

Week 4: Sept. 21 at West Virginia

Week 5: Sept. 28 vs. TCU

Week 6: Oct. 5 at Arizona State

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. Houston

Week 9: Oct. 26 at Kansas State

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State

Week 12: Nov. 16 at BYU

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. Colorado

Week 14: Nov. 30 at Baylor

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. UT Martin

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Tulane

Week 3: Sept. 13 or 14 vs. Arizona

Week 4: Sept. 21 at BYU

Week 5: Sept. 28 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 12 at Colorado

Week 8: Oct. 19 at West Virginia

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. Kansas

Week 10: Nov. 2 at Houston

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 16 vs. Arizona State

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. Cincinnati

Week 14: Nov. 30 at Iowa State

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. South Dakota State

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Arkansas

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Tulsa

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Utah

Week 5: Sept. 28 at Kansas State

Week 6: Oct. 5 vs. West Virginia

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 18 or 19 at BYU

Week 9: Oct. 26 at Baylor

Week 10: Nov. 2 vs. Arizona State

Week 11: Nov. 9 at TCU

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. Texas Tech

Week 14: Nov. 29 at Colorado

Week 1: Aug. 30 at Stanford

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. LIU

Week 3: Sept. 14 vs. UCF

Week 4: Sept. 21 at SMU

Week 5: Sept. 28 at Kansas

Week 6: Oct. 4 or 5 vs. Houston

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 19 at Utah

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. Texas Tech

Week 10: Nov. 2 at Baylor

Week 11: Nov. 9 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. Arizona

Week 14: Nov. 30 at Cincinnati

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Abilene

Week 2: Sept. 7 at Washington State

Week 3: Sept. 14 vs. North Texas

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State

Week 5: Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati

Week 6: Oct. 5 at Arizona

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. Baylor

Week 9: Oct. 26 at TCU

Week 10: Nov. 2 at Iowa State

Week 11: Nov. 9 vs. Colorado

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Nov. 23 at Oklahoma State

Week 14: Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia

Week 1: Aug. 29 vs. UNH

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Sam Houston

Week 3: Sept. 14 at TCU

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: Sept. 28 Colorado

Week 6: Oct. 5 at Florida

Week 7: Oct. 12 vs. Cincinnati

Week 8: Oct. 19 at Iowa State

Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. BYU

Week 10: Nov. 2 vs. Arizona

Week 11: Nov. 9 at Arizona State

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Nov. 23 at West Virginia

Week 14: Nov. 29 vs. Utah

Week 1: Aug. 29 vs. Southern Utah

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Baylor

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Utah State

Week 4: Sept. 21 at Oklahoma State

Week 5: Sept. 28 vs. Arizona

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 11 or 12 at Arizona State

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. TCU

Week 9: Oct. 26 at Houston

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 9 vs. BYU

Week 12: Nov. 16 at Colorado

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. Iowa State

Week 14: Nov. 29 at UCF

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Penn State

Week 2: Sept. 7 vs. Albany

Week 3: Sept. 14 at Pitt

Week 4: Sept. 21 vs. Kansas

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 5 at Oklahoma State

Week 7: Oct. 12 vs. Iowa State

Week 8: Oct. 19 vs. Kansas State

Week 9: Oct. 26 at Arizona

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 7, 8 or 9 at Cincinnati

Week 12: Nov. 16 vs. Baylor

Week 13: Nov. 23 vs. UCF

Week 14: Nov. 30 at Texas Tech