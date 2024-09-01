Open Extended Reactions

Four people were injured after a bus carrying the Abilene Christian football team was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.

One player, two coaches, and the bus driver were taken to University Center in Lubbock for minor injuries, according to a statement by the ACU athletics department.

The Lubbock Police Department told multiple news outlets that a 19-year-old driver collided with the bus, was charged with DWI and taken into custody.

The team was returning home to Abilene after a close game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Jones AT&T Stadium when the collision occurred. Video posted to social media shows a white truck with extensive front-end damage at the scene.

"We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care," the ACU statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.