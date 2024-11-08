Open Extended Reactions

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson will not return for the Wolverines' matchup against No. 8 Indiana.

Johnson left the game against Illinois on Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury and has since missed games against Michigan State and No. 1 Oregon.

The All-American is considered the top cornerback prospect for the upcoming NFL draft. He has two pick-sixes this year for the Wolverines, returning interceptions 86 yards against Fresno State and 42 yards against USC.

Last season, he snagged four interceptions and earned defensive MVP honors for the 2023 national championship game.