GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Injured Florida quarterback DJ Lagway practiced for the third consecutive day Wednesday, making progress toward a potential return against No. 22 LSU.

"He is getting closer and closer to being prepared to play," coach Billy Napier said following practice. "We are creating a game-day environment in terms of the treatment and modifications we're using to make sure he's comfortable with that. ... He felt better today than he did yesterday. We're hopeful that will be the case tomorrow."

The highly touted freshman was carted off the field with a strained left hamstring against Georgia on Nov. 2. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his leg wrapped and using crutches.

Tests revealed his injury was "less significant" than initially feared, and Napier expects him to play again this season.

If Lagway can't play against the Tigers, walk-on and Yale transfer Aidan Warner would make his second straight start.

The Gators (4-5, 2-4 SEC) need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.

LSU (6-3, 3-2) has struggled mightily against dual-threat QBs, including allowing Alabama's Jalen Milroe to run for 185 yards and four touchdowns two weeks after Marcel Reed of Texas A&M ran for 62 yards and three scores.

"Given their structure and the way they play defense, one of the ways to neutralize that is to use the quarterback," Napier said. "So you've seen a number of teams do that. Obviously, our situation is a little bit different, but we're going to do what we need to do to manage DJ in his injury situation."