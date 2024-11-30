Michigan and Ohio State get into it after the Wolverines' upset victory in Columbus. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left as Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday, likely ending the Buckeyes' hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game next week.

Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State's 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2) got the ball back but couldn't move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down, which sealed the Wolverines' fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

Ohio State needs No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana to lose later Saturday for the Buckeyes to make it into the Big Ten title game.

This loss might have been the toughest of those four in a row for Ohio State because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. The Buckeyes were supposed to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

The Buckeyes were off all afternoon. Howard was 19-for-33 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, and Jayden Fielding missed two field goal attempts. The run game was hardly there.

Mullings was Michigan's primary weapon. He rushed for 116 yards and the Wolverines' only touchdown of the game in the first half as neither team could get much going offensively on the frigid afternoon.

Howard was clunky all day. In the first half, he threw an interception from deep in his own territory that led to Michigan's touchdown.

After the game, Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield and were confronted by Ohio State players. A skirmish ensued as both teams pushed and shoved before being separated.