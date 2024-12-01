Michigan and Ohio State get into it after the Wolverines' upset victory in Columbus. (0:56)

With the climax of the college football regular season taking place with rivalry week, team social media pages were aggressive with their postgame trolls.

A win in "The Game" seemed like a piece of cake for the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, but the Michigan Wolverines had other plans. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings led the Wolverines with 116 rushing yards on 32 carries, scoring Michigan's only touchdown.

Failed opportunities would cost the Buckeyes the game, as kicker Jayden Fielding missed two field goal attempts for Ohio State. Conversely, Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada hit a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds remaining to clinch the Wolverines' fourth consecutive win over Ohio State, 13-10.

Following the Wolverines' win, Michigan took to social media with a graphic of a nutcracker dressed in Wolverine blue surrounded by various broken buckeye nuts inside of Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has been replacing the letter "M" -- in reference to Michigan -- with X's to energize the rivalry. Once the Buckeyes made a final score post on X, Michigan quote-tweeted the post with four part alternation emojis, inserting the "M" back into conversation.

Here are the best trolls from Week 14 of college football.

South Carolina 17, Clemson 14

What seemed to be the No. 14 Clemson Tigers' ball game was changed by South Carolina Gamecocks freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers' 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play. The run was enough to give the Gamecocks a late three-point lead en route to a 17-14 win.

The yearly matchup between the two schools is called the Palmetto Bowl. Ahead of the game, Clemson posted a wooden plate with the name of the Bowl game topped off with their mascot -- a tiger. After South Carolina's triumph, they revamped the wooden plate by replacing the tiger with a gamecock and the caption: "Fixed it for you."

Minutes later, the Gamecocks posted a troll of their in-state rival with a tiny part of Northwestern South Carolina stitched with an "L" and the rest of the state covered in a gamecock vinyl with the caption: "Stay in your corner."

We are THE University of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/akxi16xYrt — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 30, 2024

Syracuse 42, Miami 38

The Syracuse Orange were undoubtedly going to put up a fight against the Miami Hurricanes to try and prevent them from reaching the ACC championship. With Miami's first-half performance, the game seemed to belong to the Hurricanes until a dominant second half, including a 21-point third quarter, moved the Orange ahead of Miami.

Headlined by Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord's 380 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, the Orange dispatched Miami 42-38.

Following the win over the No. 6 Hurricanes, Syracuse posted a collage of trolls to Instagram that was headlined by the Orange mascot running through a stormy beach with an umbrella and the caption: "Weathered the storm."

The graphic followed with a photo of a bird saying "aw, shucks," and a snippet video of Spongebob and his sidekick Patrick leaving Squidward's home -- with the Miami logo placed in front of the house -- before collapsing. The four-slide troll was capped off with a video of a person standing in the middle of a storm holding a flag with the Syracuse logo superimposed on it.