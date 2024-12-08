SMU coach Rhett Lashlee makes the case for his team to get into the College Football Playoff after the Mustangs fell to Clemson in the ACC title game. (1:13)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said it would be "criminal" if his team is left out of the College Football Playoff after a last-second, 34-31 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game Saturday night.

The No. 8 Mustangs (11-2) finished the ACC regular season as the only undefeated team in league play. Against Clemson, they overcome a 17-point halftime deficit only to lose on a 56-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser as time expired.

"It'd be criminal if we're not in," Lashlee said in his postgame news conference. "It'd be wrong on so many levels. Not just our team. It'd be wrong to what college football stands for. Our team deserves a chance to be in. It doesn't matter what I say, but it would set a really bad precedent. It would break all the principles of what we've been told. We showed up, and we competed our butts off. We should be in. They know we should be in. So we'll see what happens."

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, SMU came all the way back -- culminating with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings to Roderick Daniels Jr. in the corner of the end zone with 16 seconds left to knot the score at 31.

But Adam Randall returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards, and Cade Klubnik threw a 17-yard completion to Antonio Williams with 3 seconds left to set up the field goal attempt. Hauser nailed it through the uprights, setting off a wild Clemson celebration.

SMU players walked dejectedly off the field, some stopping to watch the Tigers celebrate their eighth ACC title in the past 10 years, locking up an automatic spot in the playoff. That left the Mustangs wondering whether they would get an at-large spot in the CFP or be left out entirely.

The final CFP selection committee rankings will be released starting at noon ET Sunday.

"I'm just hurting for our guys," Lashlee said. "I'm hurting because, I think for good reason, their faith in the system is shaken right now. I think they're all in there wondering, 'Are they going to be in tomorrow? Is the fix in, or is the right thing going to be done?' That's the truth. They're hurt because they lost the game. They're hurt because they want to win a championship. They're hurt because they know they could have won, and they clawed their way all the way back and then, the last minute, [Clemson] made a great play. They're hurting because there's not been a lot of confidence given to them that they did what they were supposed to do and it's been enough. Hurt for them, and I hope in 11 hours, I won't be."

Selection committee chair Warde Manuel left wiggle room Tuesday when asked directly whether SMU could fall behind No. 11 Alabama (9-3) with a loss when he responded, "potentially yes."

Just last season, the ACC felt the sting of getting left out of the playoff when the selection committee chose Alabama over undefeated ACC champion Florida State. With an expanded 12-team playoff, there are no guarantees outside the automatic berth for conference champions.

"That game could have gone either way," SMU athletic director Rick Hart told ESPN. "I didn't see anything tonight -- I haven't seen anything recently, actually -- that would change where we're slotted."

Asked whether he had faith the selection committee would do the right thing, Hart added: "I have faith that they're good people who are well-intended."

SMU will not hold a watch party Sunday. Instead, Lashlee will have a media availability later in the afternoon.

Lashlee has maintained for the entire week that his team had done enough to make the CFP win or lose versus Clemson. So has ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

In a statement late Saturday night, Phillips reiterated that position.

"With SMU finishing the regular season at No. 8 in the CFP rankings, and as I've consistently stated, they have unequivocally earned a spot in the playoff," Phillips said. "Penalizing a team that finished the regular season ranked No. 8, and played an additional game for a conference championship, would create dangerous repercussions to the sport by rewarding teams that don't have to play an additional game."

Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings, who keyed Saturday's near comeback after two early turnovers, said there were "a lot of emotions" running through his mind as the field goal kick ended their championship hopes. But he also believes his team showed it can compete with anyone.

"Hopefully, we showed what we can do all year and they put us in [the playoff]," Jennings said. "But [there's] no telling. So I'm praying we get the spot."