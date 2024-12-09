Open Extended Reactions

Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has entered the transfer portal, a source told ESPN on Monday.

The sophomore pass catcher from Douglasville, Georgia, led the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, emerging as one of the ACC's most productive wide receivers.

Singleton, who will hold two years of eligibility at his next school, is expected to be among the top available pass catchers in this portal cycle.

A three-star prospect in the class of 2023, Singleton was a freshman All-American last fall before turning in another impressive campaign as a sophomore in 2024.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver paced Georgia Tech with 48 catches for 714 yards in 2023 with six touchdowns -- one short of Calvin Johnson's freshman program record. He followed that up with 56 receptions this season for 754 yards with three touchdowns, adding 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries en route to being named All-ACC honorable mention.

Singleton's receiving yards and his average of 13.5 yards per catch both ranked 12th among ACC wide receivers during the 2024 regular season.

Alongside junior Malik Rutherford, who had a team-high 59 catches this season, Singleton was one of the engines in the passing game as Tech ranked No. 33 nationally in total offense (427.1 yards per game).

Singleton closed the regular season with his two most productive performances of the fall, hauling in five passes for a season-high 106 yards in a Nov. 21 win over NC State followed by an eight-catch, 86-yard effort with a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets' eight-overtime loss to Georgia on Nov. 29.

He also competed as a sprinter during his time with Yellow Jackets, recording a personal best time of 21.18 in the 200-meter event at ACC Championships earlier this year.

Georgia Tech (7-5) will face Vanderbilt (6-6) in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.