Maalik Murphy goes deep to Jordan Moore for a 39-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock to give Duke a 23-17 victory over Wake Forest. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Tuesday called college football's current setup "a dumb system," and he wasn't referring to the playoff selection process for a change.

Kiffin, who has been outspoken about his team and others from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference getting left out of the College Football Playoff, ripped the college calendar, which forces many coaches to juggle a transfer window while preparing for bowl games. It came on the heels of several coaches having to squeeze national signing day into a week of preparation for conference championship games.

"We just try to make the best of the situations," Kiffin said during a videoconference call for coaches headed to the Gator Bowl. "It really is a dumb system."

"Just think if the NFL was getting ready for the AFC, NFC playoffs, postseason, and players are in free agency already. It's a really poor system, but we just try to manage the best we can through it, and hopefully someday it'll get fixed." Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

Kiffin's comments came after first-year Duke coach Manny Diaz confirmed that starting quarterback Maalik Murphy had entered the transfer portal, leaving Henry Belin or Grayson Loftis to start the Jan. 2 bowl game in Jacksonville.

"Think about what we're talking about or what [Diaz] just had to address: a quarterback going in the portal," Kiffin said. "Just think about what we're talking about. The season's not over yet, and there's a free agency window open.

"Just think if the NFL was getting ready for the AFC, NFC playoffs, postseason, and players are in free agency already. It's a really poor system, but we just try to manage the best we can through it, and hopefully someday it'll get fixed."

Kiffin also said his quarterback, senior Jaxson Dart, is planning to play in the Gator Bowl. The 16th-ranked Rebels (9-3), though, could have some other starters opt out.

The Blue Devils (9-3) closed the regular season with three consecutive wins to improve their bowl spot, all of them coming after Diaz told his players, "The more we win, the warmer the [postseason] destination."

Now, they'll make the trip without Murphy. The California native transferred to Duke after one year at Texas. He completed 60% of his passes for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while starting all 12 games in 2024. He led Duke to the program's most regular-season wins since 2014.

"From our standpoint, we adjust," Diaz said. "This is the new normal. What we're not doing right now is we're not on the road recruiting. We're not on the road babysitting our commits who, up until last year, were signing on the third Wednesday of December.

"So the fact we've already had a signing day, that takes one of the distressers out of December and removes that. However the landscape changes, we adapt to it. That's what football coaches are; we're problem-solvers and we're adjusters, and we adjust."