When is the 2025 college football championship? How to watch

And then there were two.

The first 12-team College Football Playoff is down to the final two contenders, as eighth-seeded Ohio State and seventh-seeded Notre Dame will meet Jan. 20 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T. ESPN will have wall-to-wall coverage of the title game across its family of networks and digital platforms.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish both look to end their respective national championship droughts. Notre Dame seeks its first title since 1988. The Irish lost to Alabama in the 2012 BCS national championship game. Ohio State won the inaugural CFP national championship a decade ago under then-coach Urban Meyer.

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Ohio State's Ryan Day are both eyeing their first national championship as head coaches. Freeman, whose Irish lost to Day and the Buckeyes in 2022 and 2023, was a two-time All-Big Ten linebacker for Ohio State under coach Jim Tressel in 2006-08.

Here are key facts about the CFP National Championship:

