MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The FCS Kickoff game between UC Davis and Mercer was declared a no contest after a weather delay of about 1 1/2 hours Saturday night.

UC Davis, ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, had a 23-17 lead over No. 11 Mercer when play was stopped with about 7 1/2 minutes left.

"Tonight's 11th Annual FCS Kickoff has been declared a 'No Contest' due to rain and intermittent lightning that has continued to move through central Alabama," Mercer said on social media. "All statistics from tonight's game have been voided."

UC Davis posted: "Mother Nature wins the day as tonight's game in Montgomery has been called a no contest."