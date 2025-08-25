Calzada joins SEC Now and talks about his anticipation to return to the conference, along with playing for Mark Stoops and the added motivation for the Wildcats. (3:16)

Kentucky is naming veteran transfer Zach Calzada the starting quarterback, a source told ESPN.

Calzada will make his debut for the Wildcats against Toledo on Aug. 30.

Per an ESPN source, Calzada's experience helped him win out, as he has started 32 games in his college career and gone 23-9.

Calzada is a seventh-year senior who began his college career at Texas A&M in 2019 and was there through 2021. He spent the 2022 season at Auburn and then had productive years at Incarnate Word the past two seasons. That included finishing No. 2 in the FCS in passing touchdowns last year (35) and finishing No. 5 in passing yards (3,744).

Calzada led UIW to the FCS playoffs last year. His most notable career performance remains beating No. 1 Alabama as the starting quarterback for Texas A&M in 2021, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

He also brings plenty of production, as he has thrown for a total of 8,660 yards and 73 touchdowns and run for 380 yards and 11 scores.

He won a camp battle with highly regarded redshirt freshman Cutter Boley, who played at a high level down the stretch of camp.

Calzada will be tested early. Kentucky's first opponent, Toledo, upset Mississippi State last season and that's followed by Ole Miss visiting Lexington in Week 2. The next two SEC games are road games at South Carolina and Georgia.