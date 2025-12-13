Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham became emotional Saturday when reiterating his love for his alma mater, where he's hoping to finalize an enhanced contract, amid reports that he's a top target for the vacancy at Michigan.

Speaking to reporters following a bowl practice in Tempe, Dillingham said of Arizona State, "I love this place," before choking back tears. Dillingham grew up near ASU's campus, attended school there and returned as the team's head coach in late 2022.

He said his agent and Arizona State are in communication about a revised contract.

"They sent my agent one after the last game at some point," Dillingham said. "... I'm not really involved in that. That's kind of my team. I coach football."

Dillingham became the subject of speculation for the Michigan job late Friday, in part because a number of Wolverines players and others from the school began following him on social media. The 35-year-old Dillingham called Michigan "one of the best programs in the country, it's one of the best logos in the country." Michigan on Wednesday fired coach Sherrone Moore for violating university policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Dillingham said he hasn't spoken to Michigan about its job.

"That doesn't change how I feel about here," Dillingham said of Arizona State. "That doesn't change that my sister's my neighbor. That doesn't change that my parents live three doors down. ... [Michigan] is one of the best jobs in America, it's an unbelievable brand, an iconic brand, so a great opportunity for somebody."

Dillingham guided ASU to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, the Sun Devils' first season in the conference. He's 22-16 in three seasons at ASU, which is set to face ACC champion Duke on Dec. 31 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Dillingham had been mentioned as a candidate for other notable jobs in this year's coaching cycle, including LSU, but has repeatedly stated his commitment to Arizona State.

Other possible candidates for the Michigan job include Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and Washington coach Jedd Fisch, a former Wolverines assistant under Jim Harbaugh.