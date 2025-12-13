Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for 2026, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sellers has indicated to his coaches he'll return for his redshirt junior season, and the sides are expected to finalize a deal soon.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound passer currently ranks No. 3 among Mel Kiper's top 10 quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL draft, and he was expected to be highly coveted if he explored a move when the transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2.

Sellers, a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, has thrown for 5,057 career yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and has rushed for 995 yards and 13 more scores over three seasons in the program.

Sellers enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, earning Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honors from the FWAA and third-team All-SEC honors while leading the Gamecocks to a nine-win season and a No. 19 finish in the AP Top 25.

He endured an up-and-down redshirt sophomore campaign in 2025 with a 4-8 Gamecocks squad that began the season at No. 13 in the preseason AP poll. South Carolina ranks No. 104 nationally in scoring offense, and Sellers finished 13th among SEC starters in QBR (61.5) after a 1-7 run through conference play.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has made significant changes to his offensive staff since the season ended.

Beamer hired TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles earlier this week, as well as offensive line coach Randy Clements (TCU) and assistant head coach and running backs coach Stan Drayton (Penn State).