Maryland quarterback Malik Washington, who set the team's freshman passing record this fall, will return to the Terrapins for the 2026 season.

Washington set Maryland freshman records for passing yards (2,963) and completions (273) this season, while connecting on 17 touchdown passes. He reached 200 passing yards in all but one game and finished as just the second Big Ten freshman since 1996 to record at least 2,500 passing yards and at least 300 rushing yards.

"Representing this team, this area, means so much to me and my family," Washington said in a statement Saturday. "This is home and we're going to continue keeping the best athletes from this area here with the Terps. I believe in everyone in our facility and I know we're building something that our fans will be excited about for years to come."

Washington, the nation's No. 134 recruit in the 2025 class, grew up in Severn, Maryland, about 30 miles from Maryland's campus. Despite a 4-8 record that included only one Big Ten win, Maryland announced that coach Mike Locksley, who recruited Washington, would return in 2026. Locksley will enter his eighth season as Maryland's coach.

"Malik is a Terp through and through and I'm thrilled he's coming back to lead this football team," Locksley said in a statement. "He means so much to this area and this area means so much to him. What we saw from Malik this past season is only the tip of the iceberg. He has such a bright future and he's already started putting the work in towards the 2026 season."