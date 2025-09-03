Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot in the back of the head Sunday night, his father said, and remains in stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Earl Pritchard told WFTV in Orlando that Ethan Pritchard was shot while driving his aunt home from a family gathering in Havana, Florida, which is about 16 miles from Tallahassee, near the Georgia state line.

"He was actually in the car taking my sister around the corner to her daughter's house to drop her off," Earl Pritchard told WFTV. "They turned the corner, and as soon as they turned the corner, they heard gunshots."

Earl Pritchard said doctors continue to monitor the swelling in Ethan's head.

An investigation into the shooting by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday he has been able to briefly visit Ethan Pritchard in the hospital, and he has remained in contact with Earl Pritchard.

"It's a lot, not going to say it's not," Norvell said. "I try to give the players a daily update. ... I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, just getting a chance to be there for a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him.

"He's still in stable condition. ... We are absolutely praying for him every day and trying to be there for our players, too. Yes, it's one thing on the field, but it's also off the field, that's one of their brothers and a guy they deeply care about. Just working through this part of the tragedy of what it is."

Pritchard, who is from the Central Florida area, did not play in the Seminoles' season-opening victory against Alabama.