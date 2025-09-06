Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M's Cashius Howell sacked Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes on three consecutive plays in the second quarter Saturday.

Utah State had the ball on its 25 early in the second quarter when the defensive end muscled past left tackle Jake Eichorn and dropped Barnes for a loss of 6 yards for 19th-ranked Texas A&M. On the next play, Howell got past Eichorn again to take Barnes down for a loss of 7 yards.

Bullying past Eichorn one more time, Howell sacked Barnes for a loss of 8 yards to bring up fourth-and-31 and single-handedly force a punt.

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell celebrates one of his three consecutive sacks of Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes during Saturday's game in College Station. AP Photo/Sam Craft

Howell, a fifth-year senior, entered the game with 15½ career sacks and had just four last season. His career best came in 2023 when he had 9½ for Bowling Green.

It's the first time a player has had sacks on three straight plays since Jack Cichy did it for Wisconsin against USC in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, according to research by the Texas A&M communications staff.