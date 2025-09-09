Open Extended Reactions

A Big 12 officiating crew has been reprimanded following a rules violation in Missouri's 42-31 win against Kansas on Saturday, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The play occurred in the first quarter after Missouri's first touchdown, when the Tigers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kansas blocked the extra point attempt, and the ensuing kickoff was illegal. The Big 12 officials allowed a punt to occur on a free kick in violation of Rule 2 Section 16 Article 6 of NCAA Football rules. That Big 12 officiating crew has been removed from its next scheduled assignment on Friday.

"We believe we have one of the best officiating programs in college football," Big 12 chief football & competition officer Scott Draper said in a news release. "When the Conference's high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action."

The controversial call occurred in one of the most-played series in Division I football. The Border Showdown began in 1891 and had been on hiatus since 2011, when Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC.