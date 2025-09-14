Whit Weeks is ejected in the first quarter of the LSU-Florida game for leading with the crown of the helmet. (0:23)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU lost All-SEC linebacker Whit Weeks after he was ejected for targeting early in the first quarter on Saturday night against Florida.

With 12:50 left, Weeks hit Florida running back Vernell Brown III with a helmet-to-helmet tackle after a 6-yard gain at the LSU 44.

Following the play, an official review determined Weeks' tackle was targeting and he was ejected.

The Tigers were penalized 15 yards on the play, and four plays later, Florida's Trey Smack kicked a 45-yard field goal to give Florida a 3-0 lead.

Weeks was a preseason All-American after racking up 125 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season as a sophomore.