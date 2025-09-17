What's the sack record for a single college football season?

Open Extended Reactions

An effective pass rusher is an invaluable asset for a defense. The right one will win their matchup at the line of scrimmage, put pressure on the opposing team's quarterback, disrupt the offense's timing and cause incompletions and even turnovers.

One of the best modern metrics to measure an edge rusher's value is sacks. Tackling a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage results in a loss of yards and a loss of down. One such tackle is called a sack. An assisted tackle of the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage equals half of a sack.

Sacks became an official statistic in college football in 2000. Since then, no player has accumulated more in a single FBS season than Terrell Suggs. The former Arizona State standout compiled a record 24 sacks for the Sun Devils in 2002. Suggs was named a unanimous All-American, was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football's top defensive player and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 10th pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

Below is a list of the players with the most sacks in a single FBS season since sacks became an official stat in 2000:

24 - Terrell Suggs (Arizona State) in 2002

20 - Elvis Dumervil (Louisville) in 2005

19 - Hau'oli Kikaha (Washington) in 2014

18.5 - Nate Orchard (Utah) in 2014

17.5 - Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) in 2021

17.5 - Jaylon Ferguson (Louisiana Tech) in 2018

17.5 - Dwight Freeney (Syracuse) in 2001

17 - Mike Green (Marshall) in 2024

17 - Josh Hines-Allen (Kentucky) in 2018

17 - Von Miller (Texas A&M) in 2009

17 - Ameer Ismail (Western Michigan) in 2006

