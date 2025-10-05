Open Extended Reactions

Following his second touchdown of the night, Miami receiver CJ Daniels looked directly into the ESPN camera and sang the FSU war chant.

The U isn't just back -- so is its swagger.

Miami owns the state of Florida, having knocked down South Florida, Florida and Florida State, further cementing its case for the top team in the country. Penn State's stunning loss at UCLA doesn't help Oregon. Texas losing in The Swamp doesn't help Ohio State.

Miami earning its first road win -- against an FSU team that beat a now-surging Alabama -- helped the Canes further legitimize what could be their first No. 1 ranking in the CFP era. The 13-member selection committee doesn't release its first ranking until Nov. 4, but this is the latest projection of what the group's top 12 would look like if it were released today.

Projecting the top 12

Miami freshman receiver Malachi Toney celebrates one of his two touchdowns against Florida State. AP Photo/Colin Hackley

Why they could be here: The Canes have the best combination of eye test and résumé, with wins against Notre Dame, South Florida, Florida and now Florida State. The Canes earned their first road win of the season, and they did it against their in-state rival, officially claiming the unofficial state title. Miami also entered Week 6 ranked No. 10 in the country in total efficiency, and No. 4 in ESPN's strength of record metric. The Canes are checking all of the boxes for the committee's No. 1 team, including star power with quarterback Carson Beck and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.

Why they could be lower: Undefeated Ohio State won at Minnesota, but it's hard to imagine the committee members giving the Buckeyes the nod for the top spot given Miami's résumé -- unless they truly believed Ohio State is more talented.

Need to know: That was likely Miami's last chance to impress the selection committee against a ranked opponent. It won't matter if the Canes continue to play like this. Miami can clinch a spot in the playoff if it wins the ACC -- which it's on track to do -- but even a runner-up finish should cement a spot.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 at SMU. Miami should win this game -- it's the more talented team -- but it's not an easy trip. And it will be the first time all season that Miami leaves its home state.

Why they could be here: The season-opening win against Texas is good -- but not great -- after Texas lost at Florida on Saturday. The Buckeyes' place in the pecking order is less about one standout win and more about the steady consistency expected from a national title contender. They've won on the road against a decent Washington team that just rallied for a road win at Maryland, and at home against Texas and Minnesota. The committee doesn't look just for wins against top-25 teams; it also value wins against opponents over .500, and Ohio State now has three Power 4 wins against such teams.

Why they could be higher: Miami hasn't left its home state yet, and Ohio State entered this week No. 3 in the country in defensive efficiency, No. 12 in offensive efficiency and No. 3 overall -- ahead of the Canes in each category.

Need to know: Saturday's game at Illinois suddenly looks more daunting than the Nov. 1 home game against Penn State. The reality is that Ohio State should win both, but Illinois is coming off back-to-back Big Ten wins against USC and Purdue, whereas the Nittany Lions were stunned at UCLA.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 29 at Michigan. Sound familiar? Ohio State has lost to its rival four straight times, and the Wolverines are starting to find their identity with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Michigan beat Wisconsin on Saturday for its third straight win since losing in Week 2 at Oklahoma.

Why they could be here: The Ducks had a bye week to recover following their double-overtime road win at Penn State, and both teams above them won. Oregon's win against the Nittany Lions was diminished following Penn State's loss at winless UCLA, and it was also the Ducks' first win against an FBS opponent above .500.

Why they could be higher: Oregon has been dominant against the weaker teams and found a way to beat Penn State on the road in a hostile whiteout environment. The committee could be more impressed with Oregon's cross-country win against two-loss PSU than Ohio State's home win against Texas now that both have two losses. The Ducks have two road wins compared with Miami's one.

Need to know: If Oregon doesn't beat Indiana next week, and it finishes 11-1, the Ducks would still be in the playoff, but they might not be in the Big Ten title game. Oregon doesn't play Ohio State or Michigan during the regular season. If Ohio State is undefeated, and Indiana and Oregon are the league's only other one-loss teams, IU would have the head-to-head tiebreaker (Penn State would have two losses, to Oregon and Ohio State). Because of the change in seeding this year, Oregon can still earn one of the top four seeds and a first-round bye even if it doesn't win the Big Ten. This year, the top four seeds go to the committee's top four teams -- regardless of if they are conference champs.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana. This might be the last ranked opponent the Ducks face during the regular season following USC's loss to Illinois last week.

Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion dives for one of his two touchdowns against Mississippi State. Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The Aggies have won three straight games against strong opponents, further proving that the Sept. 13 win at Notre Dame wasn't an anomaly. Saturday's win was against a Mississippi State team that has looked much improved from a year ago, and the Sept. 27 home win against Auburn is still against an SEC team above .500. The nonconference road win against the Irish, though, remains one of the best in the country and will continue to separate the Aggies as long as the Irish keep winning, which they did again on Saturday against Boise State.

Why they could be lower: Ole Miss has a case to be ranked above the Aggies because of its impressive performance in the win against LSU and its overall body of work, which includes three SEC wins and a win against Tulane.

Need to know: The Aggies entered Saturday ranked No. 1 in ESPN's strength of record metric, which means the average top 25 opponent would have just a 20.1% chance of achieving the same undefeated record against the same opponents.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 25 at LSU. This is the middle game in three straight road trips, and although LSU's offense has been average, its defense will be one of the best the Aggies face this season.

Why they could be here: The Rebels had a bye week but earned their first statement win on Sept. 27 against LSU. They have now won four straight games against respectable opponents, including three SEC teams (LSU, Arkansas and Kentucky). The Sept. 20 win against Tulane will also be valued by the committee, as the Green Wave remain in contention for a playoff spot if they can win the American Conference. Overall, this is one of the stronger résumés of the contenders, but Ole Miss is also passing the eye test as a complete team.

Why they could be lower: Kentucky and Arkansas are a combined 4-6, and Georgia State is 1-4 in the Sun Belt.

Need to know: The Rebels have one of the more winnable remaining SEC schedules among the contenders, with back-to-back trips to Georgia and Oklahoma their biggest looming obstacles. The undefeated Rebels also have something key to impressing the selection committee: two quarterbacks capable of starting. The play of backup quarterbacks is critical to the selection process (it kept undefeated ACC champ Florida State out of the CFP in 2023 but helped Ohio State in during the 2014 season). With Austin Simmons injured, it's clear backup Trinidad Chambliss is more than capable of leading a team toward an SEC title run.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 at Georgia. The Rebels also have an Oct. 25 trip to Oklahoma, but it's unclear if the Sooners will have injured starting quarterback John Mateer back by then (unlikely).

Alabama running back rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt. Butch Dill/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Tide beat Vanderbilt and continued to show measurable improvement since a season-opening loss at Florida State. Alabama has now earned back-to-back wins against ranked opponents, including on the road against Georgia. Because Florida State lost to Miami and now has two losses, the Noles' season-opening win against Alabama will be less of a factor in the committee meeting room. Their records are no longer comparable, which opens the door for the committee members to disregard that tiebreaker in their protocol.

Why they could be higher: Every team ranked ahead of Alabama is undefeated, so if the committee is going to push the Tide ahead of one of them, it would be because it values wins against Georgia and Vandy more than it does some of the contenders above Alabama -- which is possible. But FSU losing to Miami on Saturday doesn't help the Tide's case. A lot of it would depend on where the committee had Georgia, Vandy and FSU ranked.

Need to know: Heading into Saturday, Alabama had the best chance of any team in the SEC to reach the conference title game (53.4%) and win it (34.5%).

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 at Missouri. The undefeated Tigers had a bye week to prepare, they'll have home-field advantage, and they will be the third straight ranked opponent Alabama faces. The Tide at least get Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma at home.

Why they could be here: The undefeated Sooners beat Kent State with backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who was playing for injured starter John Mateer. Beating a 1-4 Mid-American team isn't going to earn the Sooners any points with committee members, but the group will respect the play of OU's backup quarterback and the fact the Sooners still left no doubt they were the better team. Oklahoma's Week 2 win against Michigan remains one of the better nonconference wins, as the Wolverines beat Wisconsin and have won three straight.

Why they could be higher: The Sooners are undefeated, and Alabama's loss to Florida State took another hit on Saturday night when the Noles lost to the Canes. The win against Michigan is a nonconference boost Alabama doesn't have. This will settle itself on the field on Nov. 15 in Tuscaloosa if it doesn't before then.

Need to know: Six of Oklahoma's next seven opponents are ranked, and it's still unclear if Mateer will be cleared to play in time for Saturday's Red River Rivalry game. The committee's protocol requires consideration of factors like injuries to key players. As long as Mateer is out of the lineup, the committee will rank the Sooners based on if they look like a top-12 team with Hawkins in the lineup. OU has some margin for error, and it has plenty of opportunities to compensate for a loss or two.

Toughest remaining game: Take your pick. The Sooners could be facing rival Texas on Saturday without Mateer, but the best team they'll face right now looks like Ole Miss on Oct. 25. OU will have home-field advantage, but the Rebels might be the most complete and consistent team in the SEC right now.

Why they could be here: The Bulldogs did what they were expected to do: They beat an unranked Kentucky team that remains winless in SEC play. The Sept. 13 overtime win at Tennessee is the highlight of Georgia's playoff résumé so far. The close loss to Alabama on Sept. 27 will keep the Dawgs behind the Tide in the ranking because of the head-to-head result as long as the records are comparable, which they still are after Alabama beat Vanderbilt on Saturday. That same tiebreaker will keep Georgia ahead of the Vols.

Why they could be lower: The committee could have the Hoosiers ranked higher because they're undefeated. Wins against Austin Peay and Marshall also aren't doing anything to help Georgia's résumé.

Need to know: ESPN's FPI projects Georgia will win each of its remaining games. The regular-season finale against rival Georgia Tech could impact seeding because the Yellow Jackets are in position to play for the ACC championship. If Georgia gets a win against the ACC champs or runner-up, Georgia could earn the higher seed at the Jackets' expense because of the head-to-head result. That could mean the difference between a home game and a first-round bye.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 vs. Ole Miss. The Rebels, who had a bye week before hosting Washington State on Oct. 11, should be undefeated heading into Athens.

Why they could be here: The Hoosiers had a bye week before a tricky trip to Oregon, and they're coming off back-to-back Big Ten wins against Illinois and Iowa. The jaw-dropping performance in the 63-10 beatdown of the Illini is the most impressive win on IU's résumé, but most of the teams ranked higher have defeated a more elite opponent. The committee members would know, though, that it's notoriously difficult to win at Iowa.

Why they could be higher: Unlike several teams listed above, Indiana hasn't lost -- and for the most part, it has looked good in the process. The committee would also note that the Hoosiers entered Saturday No. 5 in defensive efficiency, and No. 17 in offensive efficiency.

Need to know: Indiana doesn't play Ohio State or Michigan during the regular season, but it has a more difficult path to the playoff with trips to Oregon and Penn State. If the Hoosiers finish 10-2, they will be in a precarious playoff position because of their nonconference schedule (Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State).

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 at Oregon. The Hoosiers could earn one of the best wins in the country and the program could reach a new level with an upset on Saturday.

Texas Tech defenders Brenden Jordan (7) and Ben Roberts (13) celebrate a turnover against Houston. Thomas Shea/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The undefeated Red Raiders earned a road win against previously undefeated Houston, and they also have a convincing 34-10 road win against Utah. The committee would consider that Texas Tech asserted itself against two respectable conference opponents, and did it on the road. They also got starting quarterback Behren Morton back on Saturday from injury. Texas Tech got a boost in the ranking this week at the expense of Penn State, which fell out entirely after its road loss to UCLA.

Why they could be lower: Kent State is 1-4, Oregon State is 0-6, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is an FCS team. The committee also tracks opponents' opponents -- and Houston doesn't have any impressive wins. Even though the Vols have one loss, the committee could deem them the better team and give them the edge for beating Syracuse and Mississippi State.

Need to know: Heading into Week 6, Texas Tech had the best chance of reaching the Big 12 title game (52.3%) and the best chance to win it (31.5%), according to ESPN Analytics.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 vs. BYU. With Friday night's win against West Virginia, BYU remains undefeated, leaving Texas Tech and BYU as the only two Big 12 teams still undefeated overall.

Why they could be here: The Vols had a bye week, but the overtime road win at Mississippi State and the season-opening win against Syracuse are keeping them in contention right now. The 45-26 win against the Orange is better than some other contenders' nonconference wins -- and the committee will know it came against a healthy starting quarterback, Steve Angeli. With Angeli out and injured, though, Syracuse has fallen to 3-3. The overtime loss to Georgia is hardly a "bad loss," but the Vols could use some true statement wins in the second half of the season to move into a safer spot.

Why they could be higher: The committee has ranked one-loss teams ahead of undefeated teams before, and it could simply be a matter of the group believing Tennessee has a better combination of wins and talent.

Need to know: Entering Week 6, ESPN's FPI projected the Vols will win each of their remaining games except for the Oct. 18 trip to Alabama. If that were to hold true, the Vols would have a strong case to return to the playoff at 10-2, but wouldn't be a lock. What if Notre Dame finishes 10-2? They'd both have good losses, but the Vols might win the résumé battle. Eye test will matter, too.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 at Alabama. The Tide is getting better each week, but it will be coming home from a tough road trip to Mizzou. If Alabama loses that game, it will be under tremendous pressure against the Vols to avoid a third loss. If the Tide wins, it will be bringing some major playoff momentum home.

Why they could be here: The committee would also probably consider undefeated Georgia Tech for this spot, but their protocol also asks them to compare common opponents without incentivizing margin of victory. Georgia Tech beat Clemson at home by three points, while LSU beat the Tigers at Clemson by a touchdown. The fact that LSU had to go on the road would give them a slight edge, but the committee would also know that Georgia Tech needed overtime to beat Wake Forest, and the ACC conceded an officiating mistake in that game that would have given the Demon Deacons a critical first down. The missed call allowed Georgia Tech to extend its drive and win in overtime.

Why they could be lower: LSU didn't look much like a playoff team in its 24-19 loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 27. The offense struggled and the defense gave up too many big plays. The committee could favor Georgia Tech more because it hasn't lost and quarterback Haynes King has been one of the toughest in the country.

Need to know: If the playoff were today, LSU would get bumped out of the CFP during the seeding process to make room for the fifth highest-ranked conference champion, which is guaranteed a spot in the field.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 at Alabama. LSU is entering a season-defining stretch, with three of the next four games against ranked opponents. The Oct. 18 trip to Vandy won't be easy, but Bama just wrote the blueprint to beat the Commodores. LSU gets Texas A&M at home.

Based on the rankings above, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Miami (ACC champ)

No. 2 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 3 Oregon

No. 4 Texas A&M (SEC champ)

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 Memphis (American champ) at No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ) at No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Georgia

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 Memphis/No. 5 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 11 Tennessee/No. 6 Alabama winner vs. No. 3 Oregon

No. 10 Texas Tech/No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 9 Indiana/No. 8 Georgia winner vs. No. 1 Miami