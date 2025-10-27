Paul Finebaum details why LSU had to fire Brian Kelly and talks about the top candidates for the job. (2:00)

LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has been fired effective immediately, the school announced on Monday, just a day after firing head coach Brian Kelly.

Sloan, in his fourth season with the Tigers, joined the LSU staff in 2022 as quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator following the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin in January of 2024 after Mike Denbrock left the position for the same job at Notre Dame.

Tight ends coach/run game coordinator Alex Atkins, who was formerly the offensive coordinator at Florida State and Charlotte, will take over as LSU's playcaller, per the school.

LSU's offense has struggled this season, ranking No. 124 in the country in rushing yards per game (106.3), and No. 91 in red zone efficiency (58.6%). The Tigers are also No. 83 in points per game (25.5).

Last year in his first season as co-offensive coordinator, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 315 passing yards a game. The Tigers were also No. 5 in the league and No. 25 nationally in total offense with 431 yards per game.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has battled injury this season, is No. 34 in Total QBR, No. 104 in yards per attempt (6.76) and has thrown 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and been sacked 14 times. Last year, in his first season as a starter for the Tigers, Nussmeier ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in passing yards per game (312), while also leading the league in completions (337) and finishing second in passing TDs (29).

As LSU's quarterbacks coach in 2023, Sloan helped Jayden Daniels capture the school's third Heisman Trophy with a record-setting season that saw the signal-caller lead the nation in total offense and rushing yards by a quarterback.