Open Extended Reactions

Former Philadelphia Eagles stars will share the field for the first time since 2013 -- but on opposite sidelines with coaching gear.

DeSean Jackson and Delaware State will host Michael Vick and Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field -- home of the Eagles -- on Thursday (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

Vick and Jackson are in their first seasons as head coaches. Vick, who was announced coach of the Spartans in December 2024, has had a rough start with a 1-7 record. Jackson, meanwhile, has led the Hornets to the top of the MEAC standings at 5-3.

It's a complete turnaround for Delaware State, which won just one game in each of the past two seasons.

Vick and Jackson shared Lincoln Financial Field from 2009 through the 2013 season, when the Eagles released Jackson and Vick moved on to the New York Jets.

Jackson said he's looking forward to facing off against his former teammate.

"To be able to play at Lincoln Financial Field, where me and Coach Vick made a lot of memories together and created a lot of fans, we're all appreciative of the opportunity. [Eagles chairman and CEO] Jeffrey Lurie presented us with an opportunity to play there, and we're excited about it. We're looking forward to just putting on a show," Jackson said.

Fans showed up to the matchup supporting their favorite team -- or perhaps player -- at the historical matchup between the two historically Black universities.

Here are the best sights and sounds from Vick's Spartans against Jackson's Hornets.