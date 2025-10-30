After keeping the ball on a run in OT, Arch Manning takes a heavy hit and leaves the game. (1:27)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who is recovering from a concussion, returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as questionable to play in Saturday's game against No. 9 Vanderbilt on the SEC's initial availability report.

Manning left last week's come-from-behind win at Mississippi State after he suffered a blow to the back of his helmet at the end of his 13-yard run on the first play of overtime in the No. 20 Longhorns' 45-38 victory.

Starting safety Michael Taaffe, who had surgery on his broken thumb on Oct. 20, also was listed as questionable to play against the Commodores on Saturday (noon ET, ABC).

"They both practiced here today," coach Steve Sarkisian said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "Arch is obviously still in protocol. There are steps as it pertains to protocol, but Michael's practiced the last two days."

Manning dropped back to throw on the play but scrambled up the middle when he couldn't find an open receiver. As Manning dove to the ground as he was being tackled by safety Isaac Smith, he was hit from behind by defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones.

Texas right tackle Brandon Baker tried to help Manning up, but the quarterback struggled to get on his feet and sat on the field before trainers came out to get him. Manning was in the medical tent at the end of the game.

Backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell came into the game and threw a 10-yard touchdown to Emmett Mosley V to finish the Longhorns' stunning comeback, in which they rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Manning completed 29 of 46 passes for a career-high 346 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against the Bulldogs.

Texas starting center Cole Hutson, who missed the past two games with a leg injury, is also questionable to play against the Commodores.