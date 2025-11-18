The compassionate toughness of 'Last Chance U' coach John Beam

Fame is not only fickle but weird, and being a California community-college football coach might be the least likely path to achieving it. It's a rough landscape: no scholarships, no dorms for players, no media coverage. Nobody really wants to be there. It's a stop along the way for an often-colorful contingent of wanderers and seekers and fighters, those who believe in themselves despite all available evidence. And what they're seeking is pretty consistent: someone who shares their belief, or is at least willing to entertain it.

John Beam did more than entertain it. He created it, fostered it, and held onto it with a fierce defiance. He could take your belief and make it his belief, and vice versa. Beam spent 45 years teaching and coaching in Oakland, first at Skyline High and then Laney College, and there wasn't one day in those 45 years where you could tell where the coaching began and the teaching ended. He bound it all up and threw it at the world in a big bundle of energy and charisma and smarts.

Beam, 66, died Friday after he was shot Thursday in his office at Laney. Police arrested Cedric Irving Jr., 27, early Friday morning. Irving was charged with murder Monday. Police say the killing was a targeted attack, and that the two were acquainted but not close. Irving played football at Skyline long after Beam had left, and there is no indication he played at Laney. None of it makes sense.

Beam retired from coaching after last season and remained as the school's athletic director. Beam and I first met more than 30 years ago, and I've sat in that office several times, the one with the wall covered with framed and signed jerseys from the players he coached who went on to play in the NFL. The office is the first one on the left at the top of an open staircase in the school's field house. The door was always open.

His death, and the circumstances surrounding it, rippled across the country in ways that are difficult to explain. How did this happen? How did this man captivate this city and this region? How did his death resonate throughout the country, to the point where Warriors coach Steve Kerr wore a John Beam T-shirt for his pregame press conference Friday night and began his remarks with a testament to Beam's importance in the community? Fewer than eight hours after his death was announced, memorials on electronic billboards along the 880 freeway sent his face out into the night with a message that read, A Life of Love and Impact.

Much of it is attributable to his star turn on the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U," which chronicled Laney's 2019 season and let the world know what most in Oakland knew long before cameras showed up. He was the embodiment of the biggest compliment his world had to offer: He was real. One syllable -- Beam -- could be used as a test in Oakland.

"You know Beam?"

Everyone knew Beam.

He understood the rhythms of Oakland better than any politician or business owner. He understood how Oakland's gentrification made it nearly impossible for his players to afford to live in the town, so he fought for a designated parking lot with 24-hour security to allow students who are forced to sleep in their vehicles to do so safely. When Laney started a program to teach students how to build mini-houses, he tried to figure out a way for some of his players to be case studies to gauge the program's effectiveness. He boomed at whoever would listen that it was unfair that he couldn't buy a player who hadn't eaten in two days a Cup O' Noodles without it being deemed an impermissible benefit. He fought for humanity over bureaucracy, and no matter how tough his love might get, his players always knew what side he was on.

"The hell with sports," he once told me, "I just want to see these kids go to college."

A year ago, at his last game as a coach, the field was full of his former players: former Steelers Pro Bowl tackle Marvel Smith, former Rams running back C.J. Anderson, former Steelers wide receiver Will Blackwell. But there were others, executives and doctors and police officers who didn't make it in football but made it in life. Beam was in his element. They played a video tribute to him at halftime and Marshawn Lynch -- who played against Beam's teams when he was at Oakland Tech and has been a longtime friend -- gave a hilarious speech that nobody who was there is likely to forget.

Beam had a rare ability to meet people where they were and figure it out from there. He knew the effort required to take three bus rides to get to school and what it took to play football and work a job and attend a high school in the Oakland Hills or a community college near downtown. He knew what it meant to keep going when stopping was the easiest option.

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright and his brother, Saints cornerback Rejzohn, both played for Beam at Laney. Nahshon picked off a pass in the end zone late in Sunday's win over the Vikings and knelt in the end zone, thinking of Beam. Afterward he talked about how Beam came to his family's home the night he and Rejzohn's father was killed. He said he and Beam spoke every week but never about football, and I realized Beam and I never spoke about football, either.

I don't even know if he was a good X's and O's coach, although his success indicates he was. (His Skyline teams didn't lose a league game, not one, for a decade.) Instead of formations and blitz packages, he talked about how to get a collection of young men to go from acquaintances to teammates to brothers, how to convince them to figure things out together, and how to keep them showing up. He talked about young men he had trouble reaching but knew he eventually would, and the young men that caught on right away, and the young men whose circumstances made getting it a mountain he was determined to climb. At Skyline High School, he wrote each player's grade point average on the chalkboard of the JROTC room, where the team held its meetings, as a way of holding everyone accountable and encouraging the more gifted students to help out those who were struggling. Playing for him wasn't easy, but neither was anything most of his players had done to reach that point.

Beam and I met when we were both young, and I was following the Skyline High School basketball team for a long-forgotten book. My focus was on basketball, but even then Beam filled every room he was in. You couldn't help but be drawn into his orbit. He was hilarious and profane and fearless and the most compassionately tough human I'd ever met.

His star player was Blackwell, who was also a tremendous basketball player. One night 33 years ago we sat in the Blackwell family living room and listened to Sean Payton tell Blackwell why he should go to San Diego State, where Payton was the running backs coach. Blackwell introduced me to Payton, who had no idea who I was or what I was doing there, by saying, "Coach, this is Tim. He's writing a book." Beam talked football with Payton, but only briefly. He told Payton that Blackwell could play on Sundays because he had great hands and could always make the first guy miss. "At the least," Beam said, "he can return punts." But most of what Beam wanted from Payton was the assurance that Blackwell would be taken care of, that his education would be a priority, and that he -- Beam -- would be kept in the loop. Blackwell was a star at San Diego State, played five seasons with the Steelers and eventually made his way back to Oakland, where he has coached youth and high school football. There is a continuum there, too.

There are too many stories, and they arrive randomly and in fragments.

I once mentioned to Beam that his quarterback at the time, listed at 5-foot-10, looked considerably shorter.

"Oh, he's not 5-10," he said, "probably 5-7."

He proceeded to tell me that for a long time he used a precise method to measure his players before every season. "I'm 6-foot, OK?" he said. "So I look each one in the eye. If we're eye to eye, he's 6 foot. If he's shorter than me, he's 5-10. If he's taller than me, he's 6-2."

He always had an angle. He called me after Laney won the state championship in 2018 and asked me to announce on social media that his team was the juco national champion.

"How does that work?" I asked him.

"You work for ESPN," he told me. "You say it, it's true."

When I laughed, he laughed along with me. "OK, but I had to try," he said, and then he went ahead and had a national championship banner made to hang in the Laney gym.

He was supposed to keep the "Last Chance U" news under wraps for a few weeks after he found out he and Laney had been chosen for the show's fifth season. He called and said, "I'm going to tell you something you can't tell anybody." We both took it as a sign -- of what, we couldn't decide -- that I was driving past Laney on my way to the Oakland airport when he called. He knew the show would bring him attention, and he liked attention, but more than anything he saw it as an opportunity to help his program and the players inside it. "Who knows what this could mean?" he said. "This is huge." Beam was always excited, always sounding like he might jump straight through the phone, but never more than in that moment. "Think about it," he said. "Think about what this could mean."

Maybe his kids -- he called his players kids, unapologetically -- would get nicer shoes or a better-equipped weight room. Maybe some of them who had given up hope would find it while watching him and his players. Maybe their stories would cause people to think before they judge. This is what he'd been waiting for ever since he devoted his life to this ministry -- yes, ministry -- and turned down the offers of an easy life as an assistant at Oregon or Cal or another place where men made a good living off recruiting the type of people he prepared for them.

He even tried to persuade Netflix to change the name of the series. He didn't like "Last Chance U." In his mind, there was nothing last chance about playing football and going to school at Laney College. "Last chance" bothered him, went against his constitution. His personal motto -- "I believe in you so you can believe in yourself" -- didn't have anything to do with endings.

So he wanted to make a deal with the folks who ran the show.

Let's call it "Next Chance U," he told them.

Or, better yet: "Best Chance U."

It was one of the rare battles he couldn't win; not even his charisma could overcome corporate branding. But he told me he had "Best Chance U" T-shirts made on the sly, because Beam wasn't the type to traffic in last chances. He was always willing to offer one more.