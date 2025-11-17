MINNEAPOLIS -- Playing with a heavy heart Sunday following the death of his former college coach John Beam, Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright recorded his fourth interception of the season in Chicago's 19-17 win at Minnesota, saying afterward that Beam "was behind me today."

Beam, the celebrated Laney College football coach who was featured in the Netflix series "Last Chance U," died after he was shot on the Oakland, Calif., campus where he worked on Nov. 13. A suspect, who police say knew and targeted Beam, has been arrested.

Wright spent the 2018 season playing junior college football under Beam before transferring to Oregon State. The cornerback found out about Beam's death from a former coach on Friday, two days after they had last talked.

"He was watching over me," Wright said. "It's crazy. He called me the night before he passed and he told me that every game he watched, I just seemed to get a pick. So I just know he was behind me today."

Wright pulled down the interception, his second against his former team, as he and Vikings receiver Jordan Addison crossed into the end zone, preventing Minnesota from scoring a touchdown before halftime to pull within one. The 6-foot-5 Wright has a six-inch height advantage on Addison and used his frame to go up and over the receiver, high point the ball and notch Chicago's 22nd takeaway.

"That was a huge one for us, right before halftime," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "They're knocking on the door, in scoring range. He was the game captain here this week, he was the guest captain. I know it means something to him going against his former team and how it went down. Really good coverage. He's so long that he's able to knock balls away or haul them in. We definitely needed that one."

After coming down with the football, Wright dropped to one knee in the back of the end zone and lowered his head. He was surrounded by teammates who hugged and helped him to his feet as he was overcome with emotion. Wright said he plans to give the interception ball to Beam's family.

Wright fought back tears as he described his relationship with Beam following the game. When Wright's father was shot and killed in 2017, Beam "stepped in as a father figure" for Wright and his brother, Rejzohn, who is a cornerback for the New Orleans Saints.

"He meant the world to me," Wright said. "When my dad was killed, he came to my house and got me out of the bed. He was someone I could confide in, someone that I just love dearly. We talk once a week, easily.

"He did a lot for me and my brother and my family. He been there. He's been there every step of the way, and it won't stop. I gained an angel."

Wright last saw Beam, who was serving as the Laney athletic director after retiring from coaching in 2024, when the Bears hosted the Saints in Week 7. The night before the game, the two walked up and down Chicago's Magnificent Mile so Beam could "get his steps in" and talked about life and Wright's plans for the future.

The night before Beam was killed, he called Wright to rib him about an interview he did where current Laney football coach Josh Ramos was credited with moving Wright from receiver to cornerback.

"He called me and was like, 'no, I'm the one who did that,'" Wright said. "So we laughed about that and I was just glad I got to talk to him one last time."

The significance of Wright's play against the team that released him in April (the Bears signed him one day later) was not lost on his teammates.

"I'm super happy for him," Bears safety Kevin Byard III said. "I know he's been through a lot this week. .... He was playing with a heavy heart today, so I just told him how much I was proud of him and it's just a special moment to be able to get an interception."