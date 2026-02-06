Kliff Kingsbury joining Rams coaching staff, sources say

Puka Nacua joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his relationship with Matthew Stafford and the veteran's return at QB for the Rams. (1:57)

LOS ANGELES -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is joining the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Peter Schrager on Friday.

Kingsbury spent the past two seasons with the Commanders before the sides agreed to part in January, according to Schefter. He had one year left on his contract.

The Rams had the top-ranked scoring offense this season but will have changes to their staff after offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was hired as Arizona Cardinals coach. Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week that Los Angeles would do an "extensive search" to find LaFleur's replacement and that the team has some "great in-house candidates" who could be hired into the role.

Los Angeles, coming off a loss to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game, will have a significant portion of the offense return next season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was named NFL MVP on Thursday night, announced that he would return for his 18th NFL season.

In 2025, the Commanders dealt with significant injuries, including to quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. A season after Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, Washington finished 22nd in scoring and 22nd in yards. Team sources told ESPN's John Keim there was a divide in Washington over what style of offense to run moving forward.

Kingsbury previously served as the Cardinals head coach for four seasons before he was fired after the 2022 season.