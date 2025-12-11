How to watch 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The winner of college football's most coveted individual prize will be revealed Saturday as one player will become the newest member of the sport's most prestigious fraternity. Hosted by Chris Fowler, the "Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan" will honor the 91st Heisman winner live from Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York City.

ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith and ESPN analysts and Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989) will join Fowler for the one-hour presentation.

Here are key facts about the 2025 presentation:

When is the show?

The "Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan" will air Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

ABC will broadcast the ceremony for the first time. Fans can also watch in the ESPN App and in the NCAA football streaming hub.

Who are the 2025 finalists for the Heisman Trophy?

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

The top 10 finalists will be announced during the "Heisman Trophy Top Ten Finalists Show Presented by Nissan" on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

