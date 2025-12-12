Open Extended Reactions

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is making a change at offensive line coach with Eric Mateos taking over for AJ Blazek, whose contract wasn't renewed.

Mateos had coached Arkansas' offensive line the last two seasons. He also has been an offensive line coach at Baylor (2021-23), BYU (2019-20) and Texas State (2017-18).

"The offensive line coaching position at Wisconsin is among the most coveted in the world of football," Mateos said Thursday in a statement released by the school. "I am honored to steward this position and look forward to building a unit that paves the way for our offense and the shows Big Ten the power of the Badger O-Line."

Mateos worked alongside current Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at Baylor, BYU and LSU. Mateos was a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at LSU in 2016.

"He is a really talented offensive line teacher and his great familiarity with Coach Grimes makes him a perfect fit," Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement.

Mateos will become Wisconsin's fifth offensive line coach over the last six seasons. The position was held by Joe Rudolph in 2021, Bob Bostad in 2022, Jack Bicknell Jr. in 2023 and Blazek from 2024-25.

"We thank AJ for his time on our staff and his efforts developing our student-athletes," Fickell said. "Evaluating every aspect of our program includes looking internally and making decisions that are in the best interest of Wisconsin football moving forward."

Wisconsin went 4-8 this season, the program's most losses since 1990, when the Badgers finished 1-10. The Badgers ranked 135th out of 136 Bowl Subdivision teams - ahead of only UMass -- in points per game (12.8), yards per game (253.1) and yards per play (4.37).

The Badgers have posted back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1991-92. Wisconsin was 5-7 last year, snapping a string of 22 straight winning seasons.