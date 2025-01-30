UConn Huskies basketball: Women's, men's stats and records

Two of the most dominant basketball programs of all time are nestled in the small community of Storrs in Mansfield, Connecticut.
The UConn Huskies men's and women's teams have combined to win 17 national championships -- 11 for the women and six for the men. Both teams hung national championship banners in 2004 and 2014. UConn remains the only Division I school that has had its men's and women's basketball teams win national titles in the same year.
The winning culture of UConn basketball dates back to the days of Hugh Greer. The former Huskies men's basketball coach led eight teams to the NCAA tournament in the 1950s and 1960s. But it was Geno Auriemma and Jim Calhoun who turned winning into a way of life at UConn.
Both coaching legends walked onto campus in the 1980s and promptly transformed the respective Huskies programs into perennial powers.
Auriemma has posted only one losing season in 40-plus years at the helm of the women's program. Calhoun built the men's program into an undeniable blueblood, winning national titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011. Dan Hurley has carried on that winning tradition, leading the UConn men to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024.
Here's a look at some notable UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball stats and records:
Women's
National championships: 11 (1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016) -- most of any men's or women's program
Final Four appearances: 23 -- most of any men's or women's program (reached a record 14 straight from 2008 to 2022)
NCAA tournament appearances: 35
Conference regular-season championships: 30
Conference tournament championships: 28
Undefeated seasons: Six -- most of any men's or women's program
30-win seasons: 27 -- most of any men's or women's program (a record 14 straight from 2006 to 2019)
111-game win streak from 2014 to 2017: Most of any men's or women's program
126-game regular-season win streak from 2014 to 2019: Most of any men's or women's program
Program records
Career leader in games played: Kalana Greene (2005-2010), 157
Career leader in points: Maya Moore (2007-2011), 3,036
Career leader in points per game: Paige Bueckers (2020-2025), 19.8
Most points in a season: Maya Moore, 868 (2010-2011)
Most points in a game: Maya Moore, 41 on Dec. 21, 2010
Career leader in rebounds: Tina Charles (2006-2010), 1,367
Most rebounds in a season: Napheesa Collier, 411 (2018-2019)
Most rebounds in a game: Tina Charles, 21 on Feb. 13, 2010
Career leader in assists: Nika Muhl (2020-2024), 686
Most assists in a season: Nika Muhl, 284 (2022-2023)
Most assists in a game: Nika Muhl, 15 on Nov 20. 2022
Career leader in blocks: Breanna Stewart (2012-2016), 414
Most blocks in a season: Kiah Stokes, 147 (2014-2015)
Most blocks in a game: Kiah Stokes, 10 on Jan. 28, 2015
Career leader in steals: Nykesha Sales (1994-1998), 447
Most steals in a season: Nykesha Sales, 143 (1996-1997)
Most steals in a game: Moriah Jefferson (Jan. 22, 2014) and Nykesha Sales (March 15, 1997) both had nine.
Career leader in made field goals: Maya Moore (2007-2011), 1,171
Career leader in field goal percentage: Tamika Williams (1998-2002), .703
Career leader in made 3-pointers: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011-2015), 398
Most made 3-pointers in a season: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, 121 (2014-2015)
Most made 3-pointers in a game: Katie Lou Samuelson (March 6, 2017), Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (Nov. 14, 2014) and Maya Moore (Jan. 17, 2009) each made 10.
Career leader in 3-point percentage: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011-2015), .447
Career leader in made free throws: Breanna Stewart (2012-2016), 484
Career leader in free throw percentage: Shea Ralph (1996-2001), .814
Retired numbers: 32 (Swin Cash), 50 (Rebecca Lobo)
Men's
National championships: Six (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023 and 2024)
Final Four appearances: Seven
NCAA tournament appearances: 37
Conference regular-season championships: 30
Conference tournament championships: Nine
Program records
Career leader in games played: Shabazz Napier (2010-2014), 143
Career leader in points: Chris Smith (1988-1992), 2,145
Career leader in points per game: Wes Bialosuknia (1964-1967), 23.6
Most points in a season: Kemba Walker, 965 (2010-2011)
Most points in a game: Kemba Walker, 42 on Nov. 17, 2010
Career leader in rebounds: Art Quimby (1951-1955), 1,716
Most rebounds in a season: Art Quimby, 611 (1954-1955)
Most rebounds in a game: Toby Kimball, 29 on March 8, 1965
Career leader in assists: Taliek Brown (2000-2004), 722
Most assists in a season: Taliek Brown, 253 (2003-2004)
Most assists in a game: Marcus Williams, 16 (twice)
Career leader in blocks: Emeka Okafor (2001-2004), 441
Most blocks in a season: Emeka Okafor, 156 (2002-2003)
Most blocks in a game: Hasheem Thabeet, 10 (three times)
Career leader in steals: Scott Burrell (1989-1993), 310
Most steals in a season: Nadav Henefeld, 138 (1989-1990)
Most steals in a game: Jerome Dyson, nine on Jan. 8, 2008
Career leader in made field goals: Tony Hanson (1973-1977), 784
Career leader in field goal percentage: Emeka Okafor (2001-2004), .590
Career leader in made 3-pointers: Rashad Anderson (2002-2006), 276
Most made 3-pointers in a season: Ray Allen, 115 (1995-1996)
Most made 3-pointers in a game: A.J. Price, eight on Feb. 25, 2009
Career leader in 3-point percentage: Ray Allen (1993-1996), .448
Career leader in made free throws: Shabazz Napier (2010-2014), 509
Career leader in free throw percentage: Wes Bialosuknia (1964-1967), .839
Retired numbers: 34 (Ray Allen)
