UConn Huskies basketball: Women's, men's stats and records

Two of the most dominant basketball programs of all time are nestled in the small community of Storrs in Mansfield, Connecticut.

The UConn Huskies men's and women's teams have combined to win 17 national championships -- 11 for the women and six for the men. Both teams hung national championship banners in 2004 and 2014. UConn remains the only Division I school that has had its men's and women's basketball teams win national titles in the same year.

The winning culture of UConn basketball dates back to the days of Hugh Greer. The former Huskies men's basketball coach led eight teams to the NCAA tournament in the 1950s and 1960s. But it was Geno Auriemma and Jim Calhoun who turned winning into a way of life at UConn.

Both coaching legends walked onto campus in the 1980s and promptly transformed the respective Huskies programs into perennial powers.

Auriemma has posted only one losing season in 40-plus years at the helm of the women's program. Calhoun built the men's program into an undeniable blueblood, winning national titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011. Dan Hurley has carried on that winning tradition, leading the UConn men to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024.

Here's a look at some notable UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball stats and records:

Women's

National championships: 11 (1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016) -- most of any men's or women's program

Final Four appearances: 23 -- most of any men's or women's program (reached a record 14 straight from 2008 to 2022)

NCAA tournament appearances: 35

Conference regular-season championships: 30

Conference tournament championships: 28

Undefeated seasons: Six -- most of any men's or women's program

30-win seasons: 27 -- most of any men's or women's program (a record 14 straight from 2006 to 2019)

111-game win streak from 2014 to 2017: Most of any men's or women's program

126-game regular-season win streak from 2014 to 2019: Most of any men's or women's program

Program records

Career leader in games played: Kalana Greene (2005-2010), 157

Career leader in points: Maya Moore (2007-2011), 3,036

Career leader in points per game: Paige Bueckers (2020-2025), 19.8

Most points in a season: Maya Moore, 868 (2010-2011)

Most points in a game: Maya Moore, 41 on Dec. 21, 2010

Career leader in rebounds: Tina Charles (2006-2010), 1,367

Most rebounds in a season: Napheesa Collier, 411 (2018-2019)

Most rebounds in a game: Tina Charles, 21 on Feb. 13, 2010

Career leader in assists: Nika Muhl (2020-2024), 686

Most assists in a season: Nika Muhl, 284 (2022-2023)

Most assists in a game: Nika Muhl, 15 on Nov 20. 2022

Career leader in blocks: Breanna Stewart (2012-2016), 414

Most blocks in a season: Kiah Stokes, 147 (2014-2015)

Most blocks in a game: Kiah Stokes, 10 on Jan. 28, 2015

Career leader in steals: Nykesha Sales (1994-1998), 447

Most steals in a season: Nykesha Sales, 143 (1996-1997)

Most steals in a game: Moriah Jefferson (Jan. 22, 2014) and Nykesha Sales (March 15, 1997) both had nine.

Career leader in made field goals: Maya Moore (2007-2011), 1,171

Career leader in field goal percentage: Tamika Williams (1998-2002), .703

Career leader in made 3-pointers: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011-2015), 398

Most made 3-pointers in a season: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, 121 (2014-2015)

Most made 3-pointers in a game: Katie Lou Samuelson (March 6, 2017), Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (Nov. 14, 2014) and Maya Moore (Jan. 17, 2009) each made 10.

Career leader in 3-point percentage: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011-2015), .447

Career leader in made free throws: Breanna Stewart (2012-2016), 484

Career leader in free throw percentage: Shea Ralph (1996-2001), .814

Retired numbers: 32 (Swin Cash), 50 (Rebecca Lobo)

Men's

National championships: Six (1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023 and 2024)

Final Four appearances: Seven

NCAA tournament appearances: 37

Conference regular-season championships: 30

Conference tournament championships: Nine

Program records

Career leader in games played: Shabazz Napier (2010-2014), 143

Career leader in points: Chris Smith (1988-1992), 2,145

Career leader in points per game: Wes Bialosuknia (1964-1967), 23.6

Most points in a season: Kemba Walker, 965 (2010-2011)

Most points in a game: Kemba Walker, 42 on Nov. 17, 2010

Career leader in rebounds: Art Quimby (1951-1955), 1,716

Most rebounds in a season: Art Quimby, 611 (1954-1955)

Most rebounds in a game: Toby Kimball, 29 on March 8, 1965

Career leader in assists: Taliek Brown (2000-2004), 722

Most assists in a season: Taliek Brown, 253 (2003-2004)

Most assists in a game: Marcus Williams, 16 (twice)

Career leader in blocks: Emeka Okafor (2001-2004), 441

Most blocks in a season: Emeka Okafor, 156 (2002-2003)

Most blocks in a game: Hasheem Thabeet, 10 (three times)

Career leader in steals: Scott Burrell (1989-1993), 310

Most steals in a season: Nadav Henefeld, 138 (1989-1990)

Most steals in a game: Jerome Dyson, nine on Jan. 8, 2008

Career leader in made field goals: Tony Hanson (1973-1977), 784

Career leader in field goal percentage: Emeka Okafor (2001-2004), .590

Career leader in made 3-pointers: Rashad Anderson (2002-2006), 276

Most made 3-pointers in a season: Ray Allen, 115 (1995-1996)

Most made 3-pointers in a game: A.J. Price, eight on Feb. 25, 2009

Career leader in 3-point percentage: Ray Allen (1993-1996), .448

Career leader in made free throws: Shabazz Napier (2010-2014), 509

Career leader in free throw percentage: Wes Bialosuknia (1964-1967), .839

Retired numbers: 34 (Ray Allen)

