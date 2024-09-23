My first bet: Early picks for NFL Week 4

Open Extended Reactions

There have been plenty of intriguing storylines almost a full month into the 2024 NFL season. As the schedule enters Week 4, the league has seen upsets of big favorites lead the way as each team attempts to gain ground in divisional races heading into the final weekend of the month.

The week kicks off with an NFC East showdown on Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) and New York Giants (1-2). The Week 4 action continues on Sunday with three more divisional matchups. The Green Bay Packers (2-1) face Sam Darnold and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints (2-1) head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (1-2), and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) will match up with the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).

In Sunday night's prime-time game, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit M&T Bank Stadium to battle Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens. Things wrap up with yet another doubleheader for "Monday Night Football" as the Miami Dolphins (1-2) play the winless Tennessee Titans (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) and the undefeated Seattle Seahawks meet the Detroit Lions (2-1) in the final game of the slate (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ABC)

Our betting analysts take an early look at Week 4 lines to find some value before things move closer to the games.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

This is a fantastic bounce-back spot for the Cowboys, who have won 13 of their past 14 games against the Giants, with 11 of those victories coming by more than a touchdown. The look-ahead line here was Dallas -7, but that plummeted Sunday evening thanks to a brutal performance against Baltimore combined with the Giants' upset win at Cleveland.

Well, you're never as bad as you looked the previous week, and you're never as good as you looked the previous week, either. The Giants did everything they could to lose that game in the fourth quarter, but the Browns were too inept to capitalize. Look for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to shred the Giants' suspect secondary in this one.