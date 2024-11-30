Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Saturday's five-game NBA slate is highlighted by the Golden State Warriors visiting the Phoenix Suns, along with stars like LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo in action.

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Odds by ESPN BET

Fantasy streamers for Saturday

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks, SF/PF (12.3% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Marshall is not a fantasy dynamo but he has picked up the slack with Luka Doncic out. He has scored at least 15 points in five straight games and has been a decent source of rebounds and 3-pointers. He has averaged 4.7 rebounds over his past three games, and 2.5 triples over his past four. While he's not going to get you many steals or blocks it's a light slate tonight and with Doncic doubtful for Saturday, Marshall should be primed for another solid outing against the Jazz.

Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets, PF (1.1% rostered)

Salaun is filling in nicely for Miles Bridges and has played particularly well over in his past two games. He has averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.5 3-pointers. The rookie has played at least 30 minutes in three straight games and should be in line for another busy night against a streaking Atlanta Hawks team. As long as Bridges remains on the sidelines, Salaun appears to be worth rostering in most formats.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks, SF/PF (22.5% rostered)

Hunter has been cooking over his past two games, averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.5 3-pointers in 29 minutes per game. He is having a November to remember with 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.6 3-pointers in 27 minutes per game over his past seven and suddenly looks like the player we've been wanting to see for a few years now. Hunter is not going to get you many steals or blocks but makes for a nice fill in if you're looking for a quality streamer on Saturday night.

Micah Potter, Utah Jazz, C (2% rostered)

Potter has played in just one game for the banged-up Jazz and went off for nine points, 16 rebounds, three assists, a block and three 3-pointers against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. He played 32 minutes in that one and helped pick up the slack left by the absences of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kyle Filipowski. Markkanen and Collins are back in action tonight, but Filipowski remains sidelined with a left leg injury. While Potter isn't a sure bet for success, he should get decent minutes and has some fantasy upside with Filipowski still banged up. He should be available in most leagues and I'm excited to see if he can contribute again against the Mavericks tonight.

Best bets for Saturday

Jalen Johnson OVER 19.5 points (-120)

Johnson is in the midst of a somewhat dream season and has scored at least 19.5 points in four straight games and in five of his past six outings. The Hornets are decimated with injuries right now and have only Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Cody Martin and Tidjane Salaum on hand to try to slow Johnson down. The Hawks are on a heater after back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and shouldn't take their foot off the gas against the banged up Hornets. Johnson is in line for another big game.

Cade Cunningham to record a double-double (+110)

Cade Cunningham has recorded a double-double in six straight games and looks to make it seven Saturday night. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cunningham is coming off a hip injury that sidelined him for three games but was able to go on Friday night when he had 24 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes in a big win over the Pacers. He has now recorded a double-double in six straight games and was just an assist away from making that an 11-game streak. The Sixers are banged up and Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain don't exactly look like defensive specialists to me. As long as Cunningham is able to go, another double-double should be on the table for Cunningham, who is having a big year for the Pistons thus far. He looked great in Friday's return but just make sure he's playing tonight before rolling with him.

Keyonte George OVER 15.5 points (-125)

While George's inefficiencies are somewhat frustrating for his fantasy managers, he has been cooking lately, scoring at least 23 points in each of his last two games, as well as hitting more than 15.5 points in four of his last five. His shot comes and goes like the tide, but the Mavericks are not known for putting up a strong line of defense against opposing guards. Lauri Markkanen is back for the Jazz but should be rusty and George will have to carry another big scoring load against the Mavericks. George has played at least 33 minutes in three of his past four games and has gotten off double-digit shot attempts in every game this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -4.5 (-110) | Hornets 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Hawks -185 | Hornets +155

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.4, straight up 61%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Calf); Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Knee); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ribs); Tre Mann, (GTD - Back); Jared Rhoden, (OUT - Shoulder); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand)

Hawks projections:

Hornets projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 1.5 (-105) | Pistons -1.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +115 | Pistons -135

Total: 215.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 8, straight up 75%, 217.4 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Back); Paul George, (GTD - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip)

Pistons: Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

76ers projections:

Pistons projections:

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 15.5 (-110) | Bucks -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +800 | Bucks -1400

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 8.5, straight up 76%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Kneecap); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Hamstring); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Bucks projections:

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Warriors 2.5 (-110) | Suns -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Warriors +115 | Suns -135

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 3.9, straight up 63%, 232.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Payton II, (GTD - Thigh); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Illness); Quinten Post, (GTD - Thumb); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Calf); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors projections:

Suns projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks -6.5 (-110) | Jazz 6.5 (-110)

Money line: Mavericks -250 | Jazz +210

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.7, straight up 62%, 234.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Wrist); Klay Thompson, (OUT - Foot)

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Filipowski, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Mavericks projections:

Jazz projections: