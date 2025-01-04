ESPN brings in the new year in style with an AFC North doubleheader: Browns-Ravens and Bengals-Steelers. (0:30)

Week 18 of the NFL season gets underway Saturday with a pair of AFC North matchups.

The Cleveland Browns visit the Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+) to get things going for the final week of the regular season. The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a win or tie against the Browns or if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose or tie against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+).

The Steelers can clinch the division with a win vs. Cincinnati and a Ravens loss. Meanwhile, the Bengals can still sneak into the postseason, but they need some help. First, they must take care of business and win Saturday, but they also need a Denver Broncos loss and Miami Dolphins loss or tie.

The final week of the regular season still has plenty of drama, and there are still plenty of betting possibilities. Check out the lines, props, analysis, trends and our picks below to help with your decisions.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

The Ravens (11-5, 9-7 ATS) are big favorites Saturday against the Browns (3-13, 4-12 ATS) and would clinch the AFC North title with a victory.

The Steelers (-8000 to win the AFC North) lost to the Browns back in Week 8, but things certainly look a lot different now.

It remains to be seen how much action Lamar Jackson will see, but it will be the Ravens quarterback's last chance to make his MVP case. He currently sits at +250 to take the award, trailing only Bills quarterback Josh Allen (-350).

Game lines

Spread: Ravens -20 (Opened Ravens -18.5)

Moneyline: Ravens -3000, Browns +1200

Over/Under: 41.5 (Opened 42.5)

First-half spread: Ravens -11.5 (-115), Browns +11.5 (-105)

Ravens first-half points: 16.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Browns first-half points: 5.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Player props

Passing

Lamar Jackson total passing yards: 200+ (-130), 225+ (+140)

Jackson total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -150/Under +115)

Rushing

Jackson total rushing yards: 45+ (Even)

Receiving

Mark Andrews total receiving yards: 35+ (-110)

Rashod Bateman total receiving yards: 30+ (-115)

Elijah Moore total receiving yards: 25+ (-120)

Andre Snellings' pick

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can wrap up the AFC North win a win Saturday. Scott Galvin/Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 total passing touchdowns (-150)

Jackson has thrown two or more touchdown passes in five straight games and nine of his past 10. Included in that stretch was a Week 8 performance against the Browns in which he threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns on the road back when both teams still had postseason aspirations. Now, the Browns are still in contention for the top overall pick in the upcoming draft, while the Ravens need this win to secure the AFC North championship. I look for Jackson and the Ravens to jump on the Browns early and put a big number on the board, giving him ample opportunity to notch two passing touchdowns one more time to close the regular season.

Betting trends and more

Courtesy ESPN Research

This is the largest point spread in Ravens history (-17 was the previous high) and the largest spread in any game since 2021 (Arizona Cardinals -20 vs. Houston Texans). No 18-point favorite has lost a game since 1977 (New England Patriots lost vs. the Buffalo Bills). The Browns have not closed as at least 18-point underdogs since 1999 (+19 at Rams).

The Browns are 0-5 ATS in their past five games, their longest single-season ATS losing streak since 2017 (also five). Their last six-game ATS losing streak was in 2016 (eight). Four straight Browns games have gone under the total.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is 1-4 outright and ATS in his career with unders going 4-1 in his starts.

The Browns are 4-12 ATS on the road over the past two seasons, including 2-6 ATS this season.

The Ravens have covered three straight games.

Overs are 12-4 in Ravens games, tied for the highest over rate in the NFL. All four times the Ravens faced a team with a losing record, the game went over the total.

play 8:46 Is Joe Burrow's season a failure if Bengals miss the playoffs? Mike Tannenbaum, Jason McCourty, David Dennis Jr. and Evan Cohen discuss whether Joe Burrow's season will be considered a failure if the Bengals miss the playoffs.

The Steelers (10-6, 10-6 ATS) have already secured a playoff berth and will know by game time if they still have a shot at the AFC North title. If the Ravens are upset in Saturday's opener, the door remains open.

The Bengals, meanwhile, still have slim chances, but they would need some help Sunday. But, first things first. They need a win Saturday.

The playoff race in the AFC is down to the Bengals, Denver Broncos or Miami Dolphins for the final spot. Cincinnati is in with a win, a Denver loss and a Miami loss or tie. Denver is in the driver's seat, needing just a win or tie Sunday or a loss or tie by both the Bengals and Dolphins. The Dolphins can get in with a win Sunday against the Chiefs and a loss by the Broncos.

Cincinnati fell to Pittsburgh back in Week 13 and will need to avenge that loss to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Game lines

Spread: Bengals -2.5 (Opened Bengals -2.5)

Money line: Bengals -135, Steelers +115

Over/Under: 48.5 (Opened 47.5)

First-half spread: Bengals -0.5 (-105), Steelers +0.5 (-115)

Bengals total points: 24.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Steelers total points: 23.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Player props

Passing

Russell Wilson total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Rushing

Najee Harris total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Jaylen Warren total rushing yards: 39.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Receiving

Ja'Marr Chase total receiving yards: 89.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Tee Higgins total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -Even/Under -130)

George Pickens total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Pat Freiermuth total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Eric Moody's pick

Ja'Marr Chase is lined up for a big day in a game the Bengals have to win. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

OVER 48.5 total points (-105)

Both the Bengals and Steelers have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday's matchup. Cincinnati needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Steelers have already secured a postseason spot, but seeding is still on the line. If Baltimore wins earlier in the day, Pittsburgh can do no better than the fifth seed. And if the Steelers lose and the Los Angeles Chargers win Sunday, they could drop to sixth. Facing the Houston Texans sounds a lot better than dealing with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, right?

This could turn into a high-scoring game. The Bengals allow the fourth-most points per game, and the total in this matchup has gone over in eight of the last 10. Meanwhile, the over has hit in five of the Steelers' last six games. Expect some fireworks.

Betting trends and more

Courtesy ESPN Research

The Bengals are 5-0 ATS as road favorites this season. They are 7-1 ATS overall on the road this season.

The Bengals have covered four straight games. The Steelers are 0-3 ATS in their past three games.

Overs are 8-0 when the Bengals face a team with a winning record this season. Cincinnati is 1-7 outright in those games.

The Steelers are 5-3 outright and ATS as underdogs this season. They are 0-3 ATS in their past three games as underdogs.

The Steelers are 60-35-3 ATS as underdogs under Mike Tomlin (52-46 outright). The Steelers are 35-18-2 ATS as underdogs since 2018.

The Steelers are 17-11 outright and 19-8-2 ATS as home underdogs under Tomlin.

The Steelers have covered three straight meetings and four of the past five.

