Asian Games LIVE, Day 10: India eye multiple medals in athletics and boxing

After another strong showing at the track and field, India's contingent are eyeing multiple medals in various athletic events led by Tejaswin Shankar in the decathlon, from Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker in the men's triple jump to Vithya Ramraj in the women's 400m hurdles as well as 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Parul Chaudhary will look to a double in the women's 5000m. Also look out for Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal in the men's 800m.

FULL SCHEDULE OF ACTION ON DAY 10 AT THE ASIAN GAMES, OCTOBER 3, TUESDAY

But all that's in the evening. In the morning, India's men's kabaddi teams kicks off their tournament with a match against Bangladesh. The women started with a tie against Chinese Taipei, will we see another major upset here? The women's team, of course, will look to make up against South Korea in the evening. Bridge has its semifinals starting early in the morning and going on through the day while there's a bunch of archery quarters lined up too. Spread across the afternoon and evening will be various boxing semifinals.

PV Sindhu will look to up her game after a pretty poor run all-year round as she starts her women's singles badminton campaign. Oh, and there's the small matter of the Indian men's cricket team playing Nepal in their opener, which also happens to be a quarterfinal.

We will have all the action covered from Team India's action on day 10 at the Hangzhou Asian Games right here, on our live blog:

(Please wait a few seconds for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here)