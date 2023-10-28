Asian Para Games: The numbers that define India's record 111-medal haul

Open Extended Reactions

India's para-athletes produced a terrific effort at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China to record their best-ever performance with an astonishing 111 medals.

Over the last week, Indians broke world records, shattered Para Games records and completed podium sweeps to steer the nation to a fifth-place finish.

Here's every medal winner of India's record-breaking campaign at 2022 Asian Para Games

ESPN India picks out the numbers that define India's record-breaking 2022 Asian Para Games campaign:

111

India finished with a whopping 111 medals, their best-ever medal haul at the Para Asian Games. This is 39 medals more than how many India had won in the 2018 edition [72 medals].

#1

Sheetal Devi, the only current female international archer to shoot with her feet, finished as India's most successful athlete at the Para Asian Games. The 16-year-old won gold in the compound individual open event, then teamed up with Rakesh Kumar to win gold in the compound mixed team event and also bagged a silver in the women's compound doubles along with Sarita.

India's Sheetal Devi (L) and Rakesh Kumar won gold in the mixed team compound archery (open) category during the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on October 26, 2023. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

3

Number of world records broken by India's para-athletes.

Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil won gold in the javelin throw F64 event with a new world record of 73.29m, while Sundar Singh Gurjar also set the world record in the javelin throw F46 event with a 68.60m effort.

The men's compound team of Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh created a world record with a score of 158 in the quarterfinals. They went on to win silver.

2

Indian athletes who defended their gold medals. India's best-ever para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat retained his gold in the men's singles SL3 category, while Rakshita Raju defended her 1500m [T11] crown.

4

India completed a podium sweep in four events - Men's Club Throw F51, Men's Javelin Throw F46, Men's Discus Throw F54/55/56 and Men's Chess Individual Rapid VI-B1 - taking all three medals on offer. That's a total of 12 medals.

#5

India finished fifth on the medals table, their first-ever finish in the top-5 at the Para Asian Games. While India finished with three medals more than South Korea, the latter took the fourth spot as they had three gold medals more than India.

12

Number of disciplines India won a medal in. For the first time ever, India competed in as many as 17 disciplines and returned with medals in 12 of them.

29

Number of gold medals the Indian contingent won at the 2022 Para Asian Games. Until these games, India had won a total of 19 gold medals, across three editions of the Para Asian Games.

303-51-29

India fielded its largest-ever para-contingent of 303 athletes, which included 51 of the 54 athletes who took part in the Tokyo Paralympics. Out of the 51, 29 of them won a medal at the Para Asian Games.

55

India won 55 medals from para-athletics, the most medals from any single discipline at the Games. This included 18 golds, 17 silvers and 20 bronze medals.