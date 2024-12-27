Match of the Year: Vinesh Phogat pulls off un-scriptable win against undefeated champion

Open Extended Reactions

The best kind of sport often comes with a disclaimer: "even scriptwriters couldn't have thought this up." At the Paris Olympics, we saw a textbook example of this, of David vs Goliath, and David bringing down the undefeated giant through sheer determination and smart tactics.

So how would it look if we turned Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki into a script?

First, the Characters:

In the role of David, Vinesh Phogat. 29. Cutting weight hard to dropping down below her usual division to 50 kg to compete at the Olympics. Coming off an ACL surgery. Not trained for a year because she was spearheading the Indian wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment by the men in power. Looking for her first Olympic medal.

Reprising Goliath, Yui Susaki. 25. The best in 50kg. Won gold at the last Olympics without losing a single point. Never lost an international bout before (in 82); lost only three bouts in 14 years (all domestic competition). A four-time World champion, an all-time wrestling great.

The Setting:

The Elah Valley here was the Paris Olympics -- the biggest stage in sports and perhaps the last of Vinesh's career. She's sacrificed her physical and mental well-being just to qualify for this, dropping down in weight, winning the national and international trials soon after injury, and suffering from a smear campaign from the authorities (she was protesting against) in India.

The Conflict:

Vinesh would have hoped to ease herself into the tournament. Instead, she drew the shortest of short straws. Drawing Susaki in the first round was a cruel blow of fate... and so we ready ourselves for the traditional movie trope. Defeat first, followed by a series of inspiring triumphs. Because surely, she was not going to win this -- meeting Susaki in the first round would mean that Vinesh had a chance in repechage, because there was no way THE Yui Susaki does not reach the final gain. That bronze would glitter bright.

The opening act:

"6 minutes, you have 6 minutes.... If you play your life's best for those 6 minutes, even God can't take this time from you".

To slightly misquote an iconic Bollywood sports movie speech, Vinesh took the 6 minutes of her bout and made the most of it in a way that no one could take from her. But to set it up, the first five minutes had to be hell for her.

And it was.

Minute 1 - Vinesh and Susaki start cautiously but when the Japanese starts to attack early, Vinesh fends her off. Vinesh's face is devoid of any expression but on closer examination, her gaze is razor sharp. Emotionless, constantly moving, defensive. There's not even a hint, though, that she will (or can) attack Susaki.

Vinesh Phogat. Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images

Minute 2 - Their feet shuffle as they circle each other, Susaki looking for an opening, Vinesh denying her. She keeps an arms distance from Susaki, giving her no chances at a close-in attack and making no attempt either. Vinesh gets a warning; she must make a decisive move in the next 30 seconds or lose a point. She doesn't, and the point is lost. 0-1 down, but still no emotion.

Minute 3 - Susaki grabs her arm, goes for her neck, even tries a takedown but gets no purchase as Vinesh wriggles out. The Indian's defence is watertight, reversing Susaki's leg attack in the dying seconds of the half. Still, there's no sign that Vinesh can make a mark on the scoreboard, no sign that Susaki can be attacked. At the halfway interval, it remains 0 - 1.

The post-interval scene

Minute 4 - This is a bit of an art film now, a bit sad. Vinesh is keeping her defense up, but surely, she must attack now? She doesn't. More shuffling, more evading. No points.

Minute 5 - Vinesh does nothing so hard that she gets another passivity warning. 0-2 down and Susaki has been comfortable. Five minutes of routine for her, this. Goliath is winning this, easily.

The Climax

Minute 6 - Fifty seconds of the last minute is used up as Vinesh continues to keep Susaki at bay. There's no attacking happening. Okay, avoid a heavy defeat, take a bit of positivity into the repechage. Understandable.... Or is it?

You see, this is the bit that the scriptwriters would struggle with: how do you go from 0-100 in ten seconds? How do you do nothing for 5 minutes 50 seconds and completely change the narrative? Well... this was always the plan. Sucker Susaki into the idea that Vinesh couldn't threaten her, couldn't (and wouldn't) attack her, and once she's taken the bait, once it's too late, STRIKE.

Vinesh Phogat takes down defending champion Yui Susaki in her opening bout at Paris Olympics LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

Once she flips that switch, you can see her in her true form now: aggressive, instinctive, intelligent. Not the passive defender we've seen so far. A sudden burst of movement, and Susaki is completely taken aback. Vinesh pushes her right at the edge of the match, knocks her out and then topples her over. Hold her down for a few seconds and it's a win...

The Resolution:

...she holds on. Those last 5 seconds with Susaki fighting under her hold seem to last a lifetime, this late twist a moment frozen in time. And then the referee calls it, the whistle blows and it's 2-2 with Vinesh getting the winning last point.

Sun Tzu couldn't have written it better in Art of War, this masterful strategy of Vinesh's: Wait, wait, wait, keep at bay, keep at bay, pounce. She claps her hands, gets up, is composed for a second... and then collapses in emotion, beating the mat with her hands, sobbing her heart out, and then just lying down on her back.

Now that's how you close a movie scene. In that moment, all the hardships and harassment she's faced seems insignificant. On the greatest arena, she has beaten the greatest wrestler of this division. She has done the impossible, in an unfamiliar setting and a barely full-strength body. Forget what comes next, the heartbreak of that disqualification, for that image of Vinesh lying on her back after her greatest on-mat victory will forever be iconic.

Even if Vinesh had not battled all the turmoil she had to get here, this would have been a massive moment in Indian sports. That she triumphed despite all the odds she faced on and off the mat, makes this a was a resounding victory that history should remember.

This was the match that defined the absolute legend that is Vinesh Phogat on and off court, this was the match that no scriptwriter would have come up with on their own. This is ESPN India's Match of the Year.