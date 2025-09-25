Open Extended Reactions

After a 3-0 first leg win over Lesotho champions Lioli, Orlando Pirates will look to finish the job at Orlando Stadium in their CAF Champions League first preliminary round clash on Saturday.

The first leg took place in Bloemfontein, as Lesotho did not have a suitable venue to host it. A brace from Tshegofatso Mabasa and an Oswin Appollis strike gave the Buccaneers a commanding lead heading into the second leg.

After a difficult start to the season under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Pirates are firmly in the Betway Premiership title race and on course for the CAF Champions League second preliminary round. Furthermore, they already have the MTN8 trophy under their belt after beating Stellenbosch 3-0 after extra time in the final.

In the CAF Champions League, there is no extra time in case of a draw. Fixtures are decided by away goals and if they still cannot be separated, the tie will be decided on penalties.

Should Pirates continue their superb form, it is unlikely to go that far, and they will be determined to ensure that the team's upward trajectory continues.

Former Morocco international Ouaddou said, via SABC Sport, that he was not entirely satisfied with the performance in the first leg despite the result: "We did a good game, we respected the plan...

"Congratulations to the boys but it's still only the first half and I can't be 100% satisfied, because I still think we could have score more goals.

"Especially in the first half, we never found the space to go forward or behind their back-four because of the tactics of the opponent, they played well as well - but I'm happy for the second half as we made changes and brought in some speed on the [wings]. We tried to stretch them to find some space."

Ouaddou added that his midfielders were too far from striker Tshegofatso Mabasa in the first half, but they solved the problem by bringing Tshepang Moremi into a position to service him. All three of Pirates' goals came in the second half.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace for Pirates in the first leg against Lioli, all but assuring their CAF Champions League progression as Pirates lead 3-0 going into the second leg. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, September 27 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT)

Venue: Orlando Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport and SABC 1.

Team news:

Deano van Rooyen missed Orlando Pirates' 1-0 midweek win over Siwelele with injury. Selaelo Rasebotja, Olisa Ndah, Makhehlene Makhaula and Thabiso Sesane also missed out, but unlike van Rooyen, the quartet were not listed in Pirates' squad ahead of the round.

Tapelo Xoki, who did make the squad, also has yet to make his return after a knee injury sustained in a vehicle accident.

Tshepo Mashiloane is no longer with the team, having been loaned out to Sekhukhune United for the rest of the season.

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Thabiso Lebitso

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Sihle Nduli

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Lioli

GK William Huni

LB Mpho Hlephole | CB Koetle Tšoanelo | CB Leluma Posholi | RB Mphale Mphalaole

CM Hlompho Kalake | CM Mokoteli Mohapi

LW Thabang Klaas | AM Litšepe Marabe | RW Sihle Maso

ST Thejane Thejaane

Stats

Orlando Pirates are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, winning all except the two they drew to Mamelodi Sundowns before beating them on penalties in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Oswin Appollis has scored in back-to-back fixtures for Orlando Pirates, with both goals coming in the last 15 minutes of the game.

Last season was Orlando Pirates' first CAF Champions League semi-final appearance since 2013.