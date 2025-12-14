Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid target Man United's Dalot

Mark Ogden explains the consequences of Manchester United's net debt exceeding one billion dollars for the first time. (2:12)

Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot could leave for a move to Real Madrid, while Manchester City are keeping tabs on Pedro Porro's situation at Tottenham Hotspur. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Real Madrid are interested in a deal for Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot, 26, according to TEAMtalk. United's director of football Jason Wilcox is considering letting the Portugal international leave as he has a contract that runs until 2028, which includes the option for another year. Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, but Dani Carvajal's age (33) and Dalot's versatility are factors in them looking to improve their options. Though Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested.

- Manchester City are keeping tabs on Pedro Porro's situation, with Tottenham Hotspur working to renew the right back's contract beyond its 2028 expiry, says TEAMtalk. City are looking for a new right back and also have Newcastle United's Tino Livramento high on their list of options, though Porro was on their books from 2019-2022 and didn't make a first team appearance. Spurs are willing to give the 26-year-old a significant pay rise as they aim to see off interest from other clubs.

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is close to reaching an agreement with AC Milan, as Barcelona have doubts over signing him, says Sport. It is increasingly likely that 39-year-old Robert Lewandowski will leave the Blaugrana in the summer when his contract ends, and Vlahovic, 25, is also expected to become a free agent in the summer. However, his wage demands of €12 million-a-season are an obstacle, while his six goals in 17 appearances have not been enough for Barca to maintain an interest.

- With Juventus keen to sign Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi, Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Khephren Thuram could move the other way to join up with his brother Marcus Thuram. The two deals won't necessarily be linked and the Nerazzurri have previously dismissed an approach to sign Frattesi from Juve, while they are interested in Roma's Manu Koné and Atalanta's Éderson as possible replacements.

- Footmercato have offered an update on the situation of Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano. Bayern are still negotiating to extend the 27-year-old's contract past this summer but their latest offer doesn't meet his expectations. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both informed the France international that they are able to meet his wage demands if he becomes a free agent in the summer, with Los Blancos even having a verbal agreement on the basics of a contract.

- Liverpool's shortlist of potential replacements for Ibrahima Konate is made up of Stade Rennais' Jeremy Jacquet, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck. (Caught Offside)

- Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is among Internazionale's main options to replace Yann Sommer at the end of the season, although the Nerazzurri are looking to keep the move in the €20 million range. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- West Ham have added Norwich City and USMNT striker Josh Sargent to their list of options for the position as they aim to strengthen in January. (Sun)

- Fiorentina's Albert Gudmundsson is among Roma's options if they can't sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, while Paulo Dybala is likely to leave the club in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle United will face competition from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City could look to offload Savinho, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb in January to fund incomings. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have a serious interest in Brentford striker Igor Thiago, while clubs from Serie A and LaLiga are also keeping an eye on the 24-year-old. (Caught Offside)

- Two unnamed Premier League clubs are monitoring Internazionale right back Denzel Dumfries, who has a €25 million release clause that is valid in July. (Nicolo Schira)

- Villarreal are in talks with Angers about signing 18-year-old striker Sidiki Cherif, but they are only willing to offer a fee of up to €20 million while the Ligue 1 club want €5 million more. (L'Equipe)

- Crystal Palace and Leeds United are interested in Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. (Caught Offside)