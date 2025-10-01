Liverpool boss Arne Slot was not impressed with his team's second-half performance following their 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League. (2:30)

Benin coach Gernot Rohr says that his team's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains 'very difficult' despite being handed top spot in their qualifying group after South Africa were docked three points by FIFA.

On Monday, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee ruled that Bafana Bafana must forfeit their March 2-0 victory over Lesotho for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was suspended. The sanction overturned the result to a 3-0 loss, dropped South Africa from first to second in Group C with 14 points, and pushed Benin into the lead on goal difference.

But Rohr, who previously coached Nigeria's Super Eagles, insisted his side face an uphill task.

"FIFA decided to deduct three points but it will still be very difficult for us because we have to go to Rwanda and to Uyo to finish," Rohr told ESPN.

"And South Africa will play twice at home against Zimbabwe and Rwanda. So seven matches from 10 they played in South Africa. That is a big advantage and our team had to play since two years and half away games only. It's crazy."

Rohr was referring to certain countries failing to meet the standards to get approval for their stadiums to host World Cup matches. This meant Lesotho and Zimbabwe have played the entirety of their World Cup qualifiers in South Africa while Benin have been forced to play in Côte d'Ivoire.

Gernot Rohr, head coach of Benin and former Nigeria coach, has bemoaned the fact that South Africa will have essentially seven home games out of 10 World Cup qualifying fixtures, due to Lesotho and Zimbabwe not having the correct facilities. SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

Despite this perceived advantage, South Africa's football federation, SAFA, have confirmed they would appeal the decision. SAFA said they were, "deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome" which was delivered "by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording the Association an opportunity to present legal arguments."

SAFA added that they have requested written reasons and will file an appeal within the 10-day window allowed under FIFA rules.

The ruling has caused an uproar in South Africa, where Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has ordered an investigation into the administrative failure.

He described the blunder as a "major setback" that risks derailing Bafana's qualification hopes, adding that "a comprehensive report will be compiled and shared with the public to provide clarity and prevent future occurrences."

Political pressure has also mounted. ActionSA, a South African opposition party founded in 2020 by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, has called for sweeping changes at SAFA.

In a strongly worded statement, the party demanded the immediate resignation of SAFA president Danny Jordaan and the dismissal of the official directly responsible for the error.

"It is simply unacceptable that an administrative blunder related to a well-known FIFA provision - the fielding of a player suspended after two yellow cards - has undone one of Bafana Bafana's best qualification runs in years," the party said.

"Careers, opportunities, and national pride have been stolen because of SAFA's ineptitude. The time for excuses is over. Danny Jordaan and those directly responsible for this embarrassment must go."

It is not the first time Bafana Bafana will find themselves in a qualification logjam following an administrative snafu. In October 2011, during the qualifiers for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana took to gamesmanship, wasting time in the final minutes of the game in the belief that a draw would be enough to guarantee qualification and celebrated on the pitch after a 0-0 draw with Sierra Leone, believing they had qualified on goal difference.

Moments later, it emerged that CAF's rules prioritized head-to-head results over goal difference. South Africa were eliminated.

This time, despite the disciplinary blow, South Africa still controls their own fate. Bafana Bafana will host Zimbabwe in Durban on October 10 before facing Rwanda in Mbombela on October 14, matches that McKenzie described as "must-win encounters" for Hugo Broos' side.

They will qualify if they win both games.

Benin, meanwhile, must travel to Rwanda and to Uyo, Nigeria, for their final two games. With Rohr pointing to the imbalance in fixtures, the group remains on a knife edge.