Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has again been left out of Nigeria's squad by head coach Justin Madugu, as the team prepares for their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic.

NWSL star Monday, who was also overlooked for July's WAFCON, which the super Falcons won, has scored eight goals for the Spirit so far this season, a tally that makes her one of the league's better finishers and comfortably ahead of most strikers currently named in Nigeria's latest squad.

Despite those numbers, which read better than the forwards Madugu has named, Gift remains outside of the coach's plans.

As much as the forward will be disappointed by being left out yet again, she told ESPN earlier in the season that she would keep fighting for her spot on the national team. "It's a big challenge for me, but I'm going to face it and keep pushing until I get my shirt," she said.

While Gift was snubbed, Washington Spirit teammate Deborah Abiodun was included in the 21-player list released ahead of Nigeria's final WAFCON qualifying clash.

Nigeria striker Gift Monday scored a first half hat-trick against the Houston Dash to lead the Washington Spirit to a 4-0 win in the NWSL. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The two West African neighbours meet in a two-legged fixture, the first on October 23 at the Stade Kégué in Lomé, Togo as Benin lacks a CAF-approved stadium, and the return leg on October 28 in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

The Super Falcons, 10-time African champions, are overwhelming favourites to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco. This time, the same tournament is especially significant as it doubles as Africa's qualifying route to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Madugu's squad is not short of star names, starting with six time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who recently left Bay FC for the Saudi league, and including captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who recently scored for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Women's Champions League against Real Madrid.

Brighton & Hove goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, twice Africa's Goalkeeper of the Year, and defenders Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre are also included.

Also returning are midfielders Jennifer Echegini, Christy Ucheibe, and Abiodun, along with forwards Ihezuo, and Folashade Ijamilusi

SUPER FALCONS SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorrin FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens)