Open Extended Reactions

Former Nigeria and Everton striker Victor Anichebe has pointed to "chronic incompetence" as the root of Nigeria's problems, after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A 3-1 penalty shootout loss to Congo DR on Sunday meant that Nigeria missed out on a second successive World Cup appearance, and the former Toffees player says it could be a turning point for the country's football fortunes.

"Despite the shame and frustration of failing to qualify, this might actually be the tuning point we need for long-term progress," Anichebe wrote on social media.

"Too many people still don't grasp the real issue. It isn't just about corruption or misuse of funds solely, although those matter.

"At its core, it's about deep, chronic incompetence. We keep placing people in key positions who have no strategic plan, no experience in high-performance environments and no understanding of what sustainable success truly requires."

Earlier this year, the former international striker was appointed Special Adviser on sports to Nigeria's South East Development Commission to lead the implementation of the South East Grassroots Recreation Infrastructure Development program.

The program aims to build world class sports infrastructure in schools and communities across the region to facilitate the identification and development of talent.

He says the country needs long term planning rather than immediate band-aids: "Real change demands selflessness, long-term thinking, and building foundations that won't produce instant rewards. It means trusting a process rather than chasing quick fixes."

Following Nigeria's failure, there have been suggestions from many quarters to hand former internationals the reins to run football in the country. Anichebe says that would be a mistake unless the proper foundations are laid.

He added: "We also need to be honest: simply being an ex-player is not a qualification. If someone hasn't expanded their knowledge, built their CV, studied, or gained the experience required, this role is not a birthright just because of past career achievements.

"If we want serious outcomes, we must start having serious conversations that lead to serious decisions."