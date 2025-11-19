Colin Udoh reacts to Nigeria's failure to secure a World Cup playoff spot after a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of DR Congo. (1:13)

Last season's runners-up, Mamelodi Sundowns, begin their 2025-26 CAF Champions League group stage campaign at home to Saint-Eloi Lupopo, the club which unceremoniously ended Orlando Pirates' campaign.

Coached by the young and ambitious Guy Bukasa, Lupopo have become accustomed to punching above their weight. Last season -- before Bukasa took charge -- they finished second in DR Congo's highly competitive Linafoot.

This season, they are unbeaten in the league after five games and on course to challenge for the title again. Crucially, they claimed a gigantic continental scalp that may define Bukasa's legacy at the club.

In the Champions League second preliminary round, Lupopo beat Pirates 3-0 in Lubumbashi before triumphing on penalties at Orlando Stadium after a 3-0 second leg loss.

The second leg was a feisty affair which saw red cards for both sides and Lupopo doing everything they possibly could to get under Pirates' skin. Right-back Diumerci Mukoko Amale was particularly effective in this regard and was arguably fortunate to avoid a sending off himself.

Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou told the media that Lupopo's logistical arrangements for their visitors while hosting them in Lubumbashi were "not the hospitality we expected" - a claim which Lupopo had poured cold water on.

Sundowns - as South Africa's most prominent representatives in Africa over the past decade - will be ready for every trick in the book. They will understand the importance of kicking off their group fixtures with a home win ahead of some tricky away tests.

Apart from Lupopo, Sundowns will also face MC Alger - coached by their former boss, Rhulani Mokwena - and Sudan's Al-Hilal.

South Africa international Iqraam Rayners will key for the Brazilians if they're to defeat the DRC's Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League group stage. Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Saturday, November 22 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld

How to watch: The match is expected to be broadcasted live on SABC 2 and SuperSport, as per Mamelodi Sundowns' official X account.

Team news

Themba Zwane is a long-term injury absentee for Sundowns, who will also be welcoming several players back from international duty. The likes of Iqraam Rayners and Malibongwe Khoza have not been fully fit to start recent Sundowns games, so their availability remains to be seen. Rayners has, at the very least, been coming off the bench.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Malibongwe Khoza | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM | Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Arthur Sales

ST Peter Shalulile

Saint-Éloi Lupopo

GK Simon Omossola

LB Joseph Douhadji | CB Mokonzi Katumbwe | CB Junior Marc Mendy | RB Diumerci Mukoko Amale

CM Tenda Mutuila | CM Dramane Kambou | CM Miché Mika

LW Henoc Molia | ST Wanet Kashala | RW Issama Mpeko

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the group stage in 11 successive CAF Champions League seasons.

In nine of their last 10 CAF Champions League campaigns, Sundowns have at the very least made the quarter-finals.