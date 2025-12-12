Open Extended Reactions

The third week of the 2025-26 NLL season is upon us.

After watching their colleagues open the campaign in Weeks 1 and/or 2, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Philadelphia Wings and Rochester Knighthawks finally get to open their seasons.

In fact, all 14 teams will be in action this weekend, with seven games on the schedule.

Here's a look at the key storylines heading into each game.

Games on tap

Note: All times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 12

Saskatchewan Rush (1-0) at Ottawa Black Bears (0-1) | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Colorado Mammoth (1-0) at Philadelphia Wings (0-0) | 1 p.m.

Halifax Thunderbirds (1-0) at Buffalo Bandits (1-0) | 7 p.m.

Calgary Roughnecks (0-1) at Toronto Rock (0-1) | 7 p.m.

Oshawa FireWolves (1-1) at Georgia Swarm (0-1) | 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-0) at Vancouver Warriors (0-1) | 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Rochester Knighthawks (0-0) at San Diego Seals (1-0) | 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Saskatchewan Rush at Ottawa Black Bears

Leading scorers:

Rush: Austin Shanks (3 G, 4 A) | Black Bears: Rob Hellyer (3 G, 5 A)

Goaltenders:

Rush: Frank Scigliano (39 saves, 0.75 SV%) | Black Bears: Zach Higgins (45 saves, 0.76 SV%)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Colorado Mammoth at Philadelphia Wings

Leading scorers:

Mammoth: Will Malcom (6 G, 2 A) | Wings: N/A

Goaltenders:

Mammoth: Dillon Ward (39 saves, 0.85 SV%) | Wings: N/A

Halifax Thunderbirds at Buffalo Bandits

Leading scorers:

Thunderbirds: Clarke Petterson (1 G, 5 A) | Bandits: Dhane Smith (4 G, 4 A)

Goaltenders:

Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (49 saves, 0.96 SV%) | Bandits: Matt Vinc (31 saves, 0.74 SV%)

Calgary Roughnecks at Toronto Rock

Leading scorers:

Roughnecks: Tyler Pace, Haiden Dickson (3 G, 4 A) | Rock: CJ Kirst (2 G, 2 A)

Goaltenders:

Roughnecks: Aden Walsh (23 saves, 0.66 SV%) | Rock: Nick Rose (33 saves, 0.80 SV%)

Oshawa FireWolves at Georgia Swarm

Leading scorers:

FireWolves: Alex Simmons (2 G, 4 A) | Swarm: Shayne Jackson (4 G, 2 A)

Goaltenders:

FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (82 saves, 0.85 SV%) | Swarm: Brett Dobson (39 saves, 0.75 SV%)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Vancouver Warriors

Leading scorers:

Warriors: Keegan Bal (1 G, 7 A) | Desert Dogs: N/A

Goaltenders:

Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (36 saves, 0.78 SV%) | Desert Dogs: N/A

SUNDAY'S GAME

Rochester Knighthawks at San Diego Seals

Leading scorers:

Seals: Tre Leclaire (5 G, 4 A) | Knighthawks: N/A

Goaltenders:

Seals: Christopher Origlieri (41 saves, 0.76 SV%) | Knighthawks: N/A

Week 2 highlights

