Messi's 'GOAT India Tour' enters final day; Gukesh, Pragg, Arjun, Humpy in GCL action: Indian Sports Live, December 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
December is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on December 15, 2025.
What's on today?
Football: The Messi GOAT Tour enters its last leg in New Delhi.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy and Vidit Gujrathi are among the Indians in action at the Global Chess League, with Fyers American Gambits taking on upGrad Mumba Masters (5 PM), Alpine SG Pipers vs Ganges Grandmasters (6:30 PM), and the PBG Alaskan Knights vs Triveni Continental Kings at 8 PM.
What happened yesterday?
Squash: India won its maiden Squash World Cup, beating Hong Kong in final.
Badminton: Unnati Hooda beat Isharani Baruah in an all-Indian final at the BWF Odisha Masters Super 100; Kiran George won the men's title.
Tennis: GS Delhi Aces beat Mumbai Eagles to win TPL.
Darts: Nitin Kumar became the first Indian to win a match at World Darts Championship.
Chess: The Global Chess League began with the upGrad Mumba Masters, Triveni Continental Kings and the Fyers American Gambits all picking up wins.