Max Verstappen was involved in some heated exchanges on the team radio. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Max Verstappen was in no mood for criticism about his fiery radio messages at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen's rage intensified over the course of the race as he was both frustrated at stewards' decisions and believed that Red Bull's strategy had compromised his chances of a better result.

The Dutchman had a number of tetchy exchanges towards long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen snapped after Lambiase had said "well, that's some gentle introduction," suggesting his driver had pushed too hard on a new set of tyres.

To that Verstappen replied: "No mate, don't give me that s--- now. You guys gave me this s--- strategy, OK? I'm trying to rescue what's left."

Earlier on he had said: "It's quite impressive how we managed to get undercut. It completely f---ed my race."

After the race, it was put to Verstappen that a number of pundits had suggested his messages were disrespectful to the team.

"They can all f--- off," he said, before walking away from the crowd of journalists in the media pen.

Verstappen finished fifth, although it would have been higher were it not for a late tangle with Lewis Hamilton.

The two made contact after Verstappen lunged down the inside as Hamilton turned across him.

The stewards decided no further action would be taken after reviewing telemetry from both cars.

"I got a lot of s--- thrown at me in Austria with people saying moving under braking, blah blah blah," Verstappen said shortly before he stormed off. "I am positioning my car on the initial movement and then I keep it straight.

"Today, under braking he just kept turning to the right and that is why I also locked up because I was going for the move, but I saw the car on the outside kept coming at me. Otherwise, we would've already crashed before. I had to stop the car so that is why I locked up."

In their verdict, the stewards dismissed the suggestion Hamilton had moved under braking.

They said telemetry and video replays of Hamilton's car confirmed he had taken the same racing line as the previous few laps.

He later told Sky Sports when asked on his heated radio messages: "I don't think we need to apologise," he said. "I just think we need to do a better job.

"I don't know why people think you cannot be vocal on a radio. This is a sport. If some people don't like that then stay home.

"On a day when we're already lacking pace compared to McLaren you try and hope we do the right things with the strategy which today was not the case."