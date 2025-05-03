Fernando Alonso is out of the sprint race as he collides into the barrier at the Miami Grand Prix. (0:30)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Alex Albon and Liam Lawson have both lost their points-finishing positions at the Miami sprint after accumulating penalties for different incidents.

Albon and Lawson had been two of the star performers of Saturday's shortened event, finishing fourth and seventh respectively. But both have dropped out of the top eight -- the points-paying positions under the sprint format -- for five-second penalties.

That has changed the order behind the front three to: George Russell, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Pierre Gasly.

The sprint was plunged into chaos in the final laps as the wet track dried out, prompting a rare need for a pit-stop in the 18-lap contest.

Proceedings finished under the safety car when Lawson tangled with Fernando Alonso, sending the Aston Martin driver into the wall.

Stewards found Liam Lawson (behind) responsible for Fernando Alonso gliding into the wall. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The stewards found Lawson was "predominantly at fault" for the collision, stating: "Car 30 was attempting an overtake on the outside of Car 14 into Turn 11. Although being able to pull fully alongside, the front axle of Car 30 was not ahead of the front axle of Car 14 at the apex as required per the Driving Standards Guidelines. Therefore Car 30 was not entitled to be given room at the exit."

That verdict came with a five-second penalty, which dropped him down the order to 13th.

Lawson was also handed one penalty point on his super licence. The stewards were busy in the intervening period between sprint and grand prix qualifying, with Alex Albon also being looked at for how he drove under the safety car in the closing laps.

Drivers are required to stay within a certain time for safety reasons. Albon was found to have exceeded the time, earning himself a five-second penalty which saw him shuffle down to 11th, although it was made clear he had not done anything maliciously.

The verdict said "The driver of Car 23 was below the minimum time set in the ECU in three consecutive sectors at the beginning of the Safety Car period which is in breach of Art. 55.7 of the Sporting Regulations. Therefore the standard penalty is applied.

"The Stewards note that the track conditions were not ideal and that no unsafe or dangerous situation was created by the driver and therefore do not issue any penalty points.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."