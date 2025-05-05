Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Lewis Hamilton downplayed his agitated messages to Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, saying he's not going to apologize for being a fighter and adding that he and team boss Fred Vasseur immediately smoothed things over postrace.

Hamilton was frustrated with Ferrari dithering over a driver swap with teammate Charles Leclerc as they chased down Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in sixth.

Hamilton had wanted to get by to try to get closer. Ferrari spent some time agreeing, and after the swap took place, Hamilton quipped: "Have a tea break while you're at it, come on!"

With Hamilton unable to catch Antonelli, Ferrari reversed the swap in the closing stages, meaning Leclerc finished ahead.

When race engineer Riccardo Adami told Hamilton that Williams driver Carlos Sainz was 1.4 seconds behind, Hamilton replied sarcastically: "Do you want to let him by too?"

Lewis Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc in the Lego Ferrari prior to the Miami Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After the race, Hamilton said the comments were in frustration at Ferrari's indecision. "It wasn't even anger," Hamilton said.

"It wasn't like, effing and blinding and anything like that. It's like, 'Make a decision! You're sitting there on the chair, you've got the stuff in front of you, make the decision, quick.' That's how I was. I was me, we're in a panic, we're trying to keep the car on the track. We're computing things fast."

When told his messages were the most entertaining part of the race, Hamilton laughed and said: "Jeez, I mean, it was all PG at least, right?

"I don't know what you're going to write, or whether I was disrespectful or whatever -- I honestly don't feel I was. I was like, 'Come on guys, I want to win.'

"I've still got my fire in my belly. I could feel a bit of it really coming up there. I'm not going to apologize for being a fighter. I'm not going to apologize for still wanting it. I know everyone in the team does too.

"And I truly believe that when we fix some of the problems that we have with the car, we'll be back in the fight with the Mercedes, with the [Red] Bulls."

play 1:19 'Have a tea break!': Hamilton fumes on Ferrari radio in Miami Lewis Hamilton shows his dissatisfaction with Ferrari's strategy in Miami.

Before speaking to the media, Hamilton and Vasseur had talked. "Fred came to my room. I just put my hand on his shoulder and like, 'Dude, calm down, don't be so sensitive.' I could have said way worse things on the radio. You hear some of the things others have said in the past, some of it was sarcasm.

"Look, you've got to understand we're under a huge amount of pressure within the car. You're never going to get the most peaceful messages coming through in the heat of the battle. And yeah. It was fine."

Vasseur suggested he was happy with how the team had executed the strategy and the situation between its two drivers.

Miami Grand Prix: Top 10 Oscar Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win four of the first six races in a season since Mika Häkkinen in 1998. Driver Team Time 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:28:51.587 2. Lando Norris McLaren +4.630 3. George Russell Mercedes +37.644 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +39.956 5. Alex Albon Williams +48.067 6. Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +55.502 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +57.036 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1:00.186 9. Carlos Sainz Williams +1:00.577 10. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1:14.434

"I can perfectly understand the frustration. They are champions, they want to win races. We are asking them to let the team go. It's not easy. It's never easy. And I didn't see another team to do it today. That's why we took the responsibility to do it. Because it's the policy to the team. We are racing for Ferrari first, and honestly I think as a team we did a good job.

"You can argue that it would have been better to do it half a lap before or half a lap later. But when you are in the pit wall and you have to understand if the car behind is faster than the car in front, just for DRS [drag reduction system] or not, it's not an easy call.

"It's always much easier to do it two hours later. We asked them to do it; they did it. Now the frustration when you are in the car, I can perfectly understand this. And we had a discussion, and it was much more relaxed."

It was a frustrating moment in what was a disappointing race for Ferrari. Hamilton had turned in a strategic masterclass to score a podium in Saturday's sprint race, but neither he or Leclerc were a factor in the podium fight Sunday.

Leclerc ended up finishing seventh, with Hamilton in eighth, as McLaren romped to a 1-2 finish.

Reflecting on Ferrari's low finishing position, Vasseur said the controversy over the radio messages overshadowed the more concerning factor. "It's not the story of the day," he said. "I would be much more keen to speak about why we finished one minute behind McLaren."